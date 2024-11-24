Kota Woman's Family Kills Youth Over Their Relationship

Kota: In a case of honour killing, a 19-year-old youth, who had eloped with a 21-year-old he was in a relationship with, was allegedly murdered by the woman's family members in Rajasthan's Baran, police said on Sunday.

The family members, including the woman's brother, found the couple on Saturday evening and allegedly fled with her after the killing, but were later apprehended by the police on Sunday, they said.

Nitin Singh, a resident of Prem Nagar-I in Kota city, was declared dead by doctors, Circle Inspector at Baran city police station Ramvilas Meena said.

He was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon giving him critical injuries, the officer said.

Police inquiry revealed that the couple were in a relationship and had eloped from their houses on Tuesday, November 19.

A case of murder and abduction was filed against the four accused -- the woman's brother Arvind Singh, and three other relatives Balveer Singh, Deep Singh and Pradeep Singh.

The officer said the four accused allegedly located the couple near Nakoda colony in Baran city. They allegedly held the couple in their vehicle, and attacked Nitin with a sharp weapon, he added.

Two of them later around 7.30 pm dropped the seriously injured Nitin at Baran district hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Police handed over the body to Nitin's family members after post-mortem on Sunday morning, he said. Police lodged a case against the four men on a complaint by Nitin's family.