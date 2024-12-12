Kurla Bus Crash: Arrested Driver Had No Prior Experience In Driving Electric Bus

Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric bus lost control in Mumbai's Kurla area due to the driver's lack of prior experience with the electric bus, resulting in a crash involving pedestrians and other vehicles, as per news agency PTI citing sources.

The crash claimed seven lives, and left 42 injured, and damaged over 20 vehicles. The incident was captured on CCTV, and has raised questions about safety protocols and training standards.

The bus driver, Sanjay More, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He has been remanded to police custody until December 21.

During questioning, More revealed that he lacked prior experience driving electric buses and underwent only a single day of training for operating such vehicles. Despite having extensive experience with non-electric buses, he admitted to driving the electric vehicle just three times during his brief training.

BEST's standard operating procedure mandates six weeks of training for drivers assigned to e-buses, highlighting a potential lapse in adherence to safety guidelines. More claimed that the bus went out of control because he was unfamiliar with its operations. Investigators found that the vehicle was traveling at a speed exceeding 60 kmph at the time of the accident.

Police Probe Deepens

The police have recorded statements from 25 individuals, including the bus conductor, and plan to question More's family and colleagues to determine if personal disputes or external factors played a role.