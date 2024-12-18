Search icon
  • Kushinagar District Administration Probes Madni Masjid Encroachment Allegations With On-Site Survey

Published 20:23 IST, December 18th 2024

Kushinagar District Administration Probes Madni Masjid Encroachment Allegations With On-Site Survey

The Kushinagar district administration on Wednesday carried out a survey of Madni Masjid in the Hata area over allegations of encroachment on public property.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kushinagar District Administration Probes Madni Masjid Encroachment Allegations With On-Site Survey | Image: PTI

Kushinagar: The Kushinagar district administration on Wednesday carried out a survey of Madni Masjid in the Hata area over allegations of encroachment on public property. The district administration officials were accompanied by the UP police teams during the survey. A senior official confirmed the reports saying that the results of the survey are yet to be disclosed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prabhakar Singh confirmed that the survey was initiated following a complaint regarding encroachment on public land adjacent to the mosque.

He said further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

As per local administration, the Muslim community purchased a plot of land 32-decimal area 15 years ago and constructed the mosque, utilizing 30 decimals of the plot.

However, it appears that the mosque was extended beyond that area, with reports indicating that it has encroached on 4 decimals of Nagar Palika land and an additional 1 decimal of public property, they said.

Despite the allegations, the mosque has been operational for over a decade, continuing to host regular namaz prayers.

The final official report will clarify the extent of the alleged encroachment, after which appropriate measures will be determined, the official said.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:23 IST, December 18th 2024

