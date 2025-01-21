Laborer Alleges Family Ostracised Over Daughter’s HIV Death Rumor In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A labourer from the Beed district of Maharashtra has claimed that his family is being ostracised amid a rumour that his married daughter died of HIV-related causes.

The laborer, a resident of Beedsangvi village, held a policeman and a government doctor responsible for his situation and called for action. He has submitted memorandums to both the district superintendent of police and the district collector.

Harassment and Alleged Police Negligence Before Daughter’s Death

He alleged that his daughter had faced harassment from her in-laws since May 2023, leading her to file a police complaint in October 2024.

"My daughter died on December 13. When she was taken to the government hospital in Ashti, the doctors behaved rudely with us. A policeman told our relatives that my daughter was HIV positive and asked them not to attend her last rites. A doctor also said the same," the man claimed in a memorandum.

The laborer accused the police of colluding with his deceased daughter's in-laws. He claimed that local authorities ignored his complaint about his daughter being harassed by her in-laws.

Ongoing Struggles with Family and Village Ostracism

The laborer also stated that his son and another daughter had separated from the family due to the stigma surrounding his daughter's death.

He further claimed that the villagers had stopped interacting with his family, leading to their near ostracism.

Police Clarification and Hospital Inquiry

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat responded to PTI, stating that the policeman named by the laborer had only relayed information from the doctor regarding the woman's supposed HIV-positive status.

"He conveyed the information only to the father of the deceased woman and not to others. Prima facie, his intention doesn't seem wrong. Moreover, a policeman is not an expert on this subject," he added.

A district civil hospital official said an enquiry would conclude by this evening.