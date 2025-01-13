'Fails To Capture': L&T's HR Head Breaks Silence On Chairman Subrahmanyan 90-hour Workweek Remark

90 Work Hour Debate: L&T's HR Head Sonica Muraleedharan broke silence after company's chairman Subramanyan remarks wanting employees to work for 90-hours a week invoked a hard work vs smart debate across the country. The L&T's HR head has said that their chairman remarks have been taken out of context as they were casual in nature but been misinterpreted.

In a long post shared on Linkedin, Sonica Muraleedharan wrote, “It’s truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman, S.N. Subrahmanyan (SNS) have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism.”

“Having been present during the internal address, I can confidently state that SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks. His remarks were casual in nature and have been misinterpreted, fuelling a controversy that doesn’t reflect his true intentions,” she added.

Can personally vouch for SN Subrahmanyan's leadership

Speaking further, Sonica Muraleedharan said, “With nearly five years in this organization and numerous addresses from SNS under my belt, I can personally vouch for his leadership style. He treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that’s rare in today’s corporate world.”

“SNS consistently demonstrates an exceptional ability to balance his demanding professional commitments while creating a nurturing and empowering environment for his team. He always encourages us to embrace innovation, continuously develop our skills, and grow both personally and professionally. Despite his packed schedule, he takes the time to connect with employees and ensure their voices are heard,” Sonica Muraleedharan said.

“SNS is, without question, a leader who genuinely cares for his team’s well-being. His visionary leadership and deep commitment to supporting his employees sets him apart as a mentor who leads by example. Working under his leadership has been more than just a job – it has been a transformative experience, akin to participating in a living masterclass on leadership, where every interaction imparts valuable life lessons,” she said.