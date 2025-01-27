Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Today in Uttarakhand | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked a host of world leaders who extended their greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day.

PM Modi thanked Thai Prime Minister Ing Shin, Former President of Maldives, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

