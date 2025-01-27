Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:09 IST, January 27th 2025

Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Today in Uttarakhand | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
India News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Today news include the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. PM Modi thanks world leaders for Republic Day wishes. In other news, a policy up date indicates that vehicles without third-party insurance may soon be barred from purchasing fuel and using FASTag services. 

Live Blog

07:35 IST, January 27th 2025

Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Today in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand will be implementing the Uniform Civil Code on Monday, making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law. 

07:35 IST, January 27th 2025

High-Tech Kitchen to Feed 1 Lakh Kumbh Devotees

A 'high-technology' kitchen has been set up by the Manav Dharm Shivir, to feed over 1 lakh devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Manav Dharm Shivir said there are 500 people to cook the food and over 2-3 thousand others to serve it to the devotees. They are also going to organize a program today (January 27) which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

07:35 IST, January 27th 2025

Foggy Morning in Ayodhya as Cold Wave Hits; Devotees Visit Ram Temple

Ayodhya woke up to a chilly morning with a thin layer of fog in parts of the city. Despite the freezing conditions, devotees visited to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple to offer their prayers.
 

07:02 IST, January 27th 2025

PM Modi Thanks Leaders for Republic Day Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked a host of world leaders who extended their greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day.

PM Modi thanked Thai Prime Minister Ing Shin, Former President of Maldives, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.
 

Updated 07:39 IST, January 27th 2025

