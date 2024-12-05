Leaders Extend Good Wishes to Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar After Oath-Taking Ceremony

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, while leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a grand ceremony in south Mumbai’s sprawling Azad Maidan.

The ceremony, held nearly two weeks after the assembly election results were announced on November 23, saw a massive turnout of supporters and prominent leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , along with several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, graced the occasion.

Union ministers Amit Shah , J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among the attendees. Chief ministers, including Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav, and Pramod Sawant, also marked their presence.

Bollywood icons and industrial Leading lights, including Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani, were among those present at the ceremony.

The event, however, did not include the swearing-in of other cabinet ministers. Sources confirmed that the cabinet expansion would take place next week, ahead of the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar Paid Floral Tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and B.R. Ambedkar

After the oath-taking ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis, along with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Mantralaya.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's Wife Reaction

After the oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I am very happy that Devendra ji has taken oath as the CM for the third time today. Till now, he has spent his life in service of the people and he will continue to do so. There are many schemes for women in the state and more should be added up as per requirements."

Speaking about her husband's achievement, Amruta Fadnavis expressed pride, stating, "Devendra ji has always worked for the people, and he will continue to do so."

Political Leaders Reaction

Political leaders from across the spectrum welcomed the formation of the new government.

BJP leader Ashok Chavan highlighted the stability brought by the new alliance, and said, "You can well understand what it means when the PM comes here...Today, Maharashtra has got a stable government and now moving forward on the path of progress. The oath ceremony of the MLAs will take place on 7th,8th and 9th December. I think it is a good beginning. "

While NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil called it a "strong and stable government" capable of addressing the people's concerns.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC lauded Eknath Shinde for prioritising Maharashtra's interests, and said," Devendra Fadnavis is a hardworking leader. I congratulate Eknath Shinde ji for keeping the wishes and expectations of Maharashtra above his own."

BJP leader Pravin Darekar saids, "Today once again Diwali is being celebrated in Maharashtra because Maharashtra is getting a stable government for the next 5 years. There is a double engine government and development will happen at a fast pace. Devendra Fadnavis is a visionary leader."

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance came to power after a decisive victory in the assembly elections.