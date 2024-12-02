Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Legal Battle Brews Over 800-Year-Old Shamsi Shahi Mosque In Budaun As UP Court Accepts Plea

Published 23:49 IST, December 2nd 2024

Legal Battle Brews Over 800-Year-Old Shamsi Shahi Mosque In Budaun As UP Court Accepts Plea

Amidst the row over an ASI survey at a mosque in Sambhal, a court in Uttar Pradesh has accepted the petition against a mosque in the Budaun district

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Badaun | Image: X

Budaun: Amidst the row over an ASI survey at a mosque in the Sambhal District, a court in Uttar Pradesh has accepted the petition against a mosque in the Budaun district. The petitioner, in his plea, has claimed that he has presented concrete evidence in support of his claims regarding Shamsi Shahi mosque in Budaun and has also sought permission from the court to carry out worship on the premises. The plea reportedly was filed before the in 2022, which the court has accepted to hear now.

Reports suggested the petitioner Advocate Vivek Render, on Monday, said that the petition was filed before the UP court in 2022 and added that the court has accepted that the plea is maintainable.

Adv Vivek told news agency ANI, "The matter is that the property in dispute was actually a temple of Neelkanth Mahadev. The petition was filed on August 8, 2022. The court has accepted the petition. The court also accepted that the application is maintainable. Our main demand is that we must be granted permission to offer prayers at Neelkanth Mahadev temple just like it was done in earlier times."

The Shamsi Shahi Masjid, located on an elevated area in Sotha Mohalla, is considered to be the highest structure built in Budaun.

The mosque, which is considered to be the 7th largest mosque in the country having a capacity of housing 23,500 people, is also believed to be the third oldest existing mosque.

However, the management committee of the Shamsi Shahi mosque has told the court in Budaun that the petition from the Hindu outfit was not maintainable.

The Masjid Intezamia Committee of Shamsi Shahi mosque and Waqf Board completed their arguments before the fast-track court on Saturday and the court will now hear the matter on December 3.

The development in the case of Budaun Mosque comes amid a political row over the violence following a survey of the Jama Masjid Committee in Sambhal in which five people were killed and dozens of others, including cops, were injured.

Meanwhile, there has also been a row over a court notice in a civil suit which claims that a Shiva temple exists in the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:49 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.