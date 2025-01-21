Leopard attacks girl in Shimla

Shimla: A five-year-old girl was injured after allegedly being attacked by a leopard in the Chopal tehsil of Shimla district, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl, identified as Anusha, is the daughter of labourers from Nepal. Her family works in an orchard owned by a local.

Anusha had gone out of the family's makeshift home in the Chanjal Pul village on Monday when she was attacked by the leopard. The animal dragged her to the nearby bushes when it was spotted by the girl's family members.

The leopard then abandoned the girl and disappeared in the jungle. Anusha was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chopal) Jangvir Singh Dulta said a cage would be installed to catch the leopard.

He also urged the locals to take care of their children and not let them go outside after sundown.