Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:40 IST, January 21st 2025

Leopard attacks girl in Shimla

A girl was attacked by a leopard in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The girl was injured and admitted to a hospital.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: Tripdvisor

Shimla: A five-year-old girl was injured after allegedly being attacked by a leopard in the Chopal tehsil of Shimla district, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl, identified as Anusha, is the daughter of labourers from Nepal. Her family works in an orchard owned by a local.

Anusha had gone out of the family's makeshift home in the Chanjal Pul village on Monday when she was attacked by the leopard. The animal dragged her to the nearby bushes when it was spotted by the girl's family members.

The leopard then abandoned the girl and disappeared in the jungle. Anusha was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chopal) Jangvir Singh Dulta said a cage would be installed to catch the leopard.

He also urged the locals to take care of their children and not let them go outside after sundown.

One cage is already installed in the area. A forest department team will visit the spot and trace the leopard's tracks before installing another cage to catch the animal, he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:40 IST, January 21st 2025

Recommended

Who Was Maoist Leader Chalapati and Why Was He Worth a ₹1 Crore Bounty?
India News
Daring Stunt Ends in Chaos: Students Fall Off Moving Thar | Viral Video
Viral News
Yet to Find Reason Behind 17 Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri: J&K CM | LIVE
India News
Rajasthan Police Encounter 3 Illegal Sand Miners In Dholpur, Cop Injured
India News
Ronit Roy's Team To Provide Security To Saif As Actor Returns Home?
Entertainment News
Stage Set For Republic Media Network's India Women's Summit 2nd Edition
India News
‘If India Does Not Extradite Hasina...’: B'desh on Repatriation
World News
Delhi To Witness Another Spell of Rain In Next Two Days: IMD
India News
Amid Demand For Sanjoy Roy's Death Penalty, SC To Hear Suo Moto Petition
India News
Fatehpur: 1 Student Dead, 14 Injured As School Bus Rams Into Truck
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: