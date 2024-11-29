Leopard Spotted Near Udgir Fort in Latur, Forest Department on Alert

Latur: A leopard was spotted near a fort in Udgir town located in Maharashtra's Latur district, on Friday morning, prompting the forest authorities to take immediate action to capture the animal. The leopard was reportedly captured on CCTV footage from a house near the Udgir Fort at around 5.20 am, according to officials.

Following the report, the forest department personnel have been deployed around Udgir town and an appeal has been made to the locals to remain vigilant. Residents have been advised to avoid staying in fields overnight and ensure children do not wander outside alone.

Assistant Conservator of Forests, VB Tambe, emphasised that if the leopard is sighted, people should not approach or attempt to chase it but should immediately report it to the authorities.

To ensure safety, both forest and police departments have organised patrolling teams. A task force consisting of a Range Forest Officer, three rangers, six forest guards, and 20 watchmen is actively searching for the leopard using drone surveillance.