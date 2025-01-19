Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted In Delhi Ahead of Polls, One Arrested

New Delhi: A liquor supplier has been arrested for smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border ahead of Republic Day and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sagar alias Monti, a resident of Palam village in Delhi.

A consignment of illicit liquor, including Desi and English whiskey, was recovered from his possession by the anti-narcotics team. A total of 108 cartons have been recovered that were labelled as ‘For Sale in Haryana’

Police said that it received a tip and laid a trap near the Green Orchid Farm on the Dwarka Expressway, where they intercepted a van.

Main Accused Still At Large

“Both the vehicles belong to Amit Palamia who is the main accused in the case. The team signalled the van to stop, but the driver recklessly continued, colliding with the police vehicle and breaking through the trap/naka, speeding towards Dwarka,” police said.

Police said that Amit Palamia is involved in the liquor smuggling operations in the national capital, and a search operation for him is underway.