'Some Forces Unable to Digest' VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks Opposition

Despite repeated reminders from the West Bengal government, the Centre is yet to act to check the recurrent flood situation in the northern part of the state, Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya said on Wednesday.

Regretting the Narendra Modi government is yet to take any initiative to constitute the Indo-Bhutan River Commission, Bhuniya told reporters in the assembly premises that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MPs had on several occasions taken up the issue with the Centre but it appears they did not take cognizance of the situation.

"Seventy-six rivers originating from Bhutan hills are flowing through north Bengal and instances of flash floods in recent years often caused heavy casualty and loss of properties," he said adding only a river commission having representation from both countries can address the issue.

Bhuniya said that in view of the “apathy” on the part of Centre, the state has undertaken a survey of the basin of the rivers in north Bengal and will formulate its course of action in future.

The state BJP is not working unitedly with the West Bengal government for the interest of the people, he alleged.