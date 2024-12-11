Published 06:47 IST, December 11th 2024
'Some Forces Unable to Digest' VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks Opposition
The Winter Session of Parliament adjourned till tomorrow, with Sabha erupting over George Soros-Congress links as the House opened for the third week. Proceedings were adjourned in RS for the day around mid-afternoon, following several adjournments through the day in Rajya Sabha. Stay tuned to Republic world for such more live updates.
23:49 IST, December 11th 2024
Centre Indifferent About Flood Problems Of Bengal: Minister
Despite repeated reminders from the West Bengal government, the Centre is yet to act to check the recurrent flood situation in the northern part of the state, Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya said on Wednesday.
Regretting the Narendra Modi government is yet to take any initiative to constitute the Indo-Bhutan River Commission, Bhuniya told reporters in the assembly premises that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MPs had on several occasions taken up the issue with the Centre but it appears they did not take cognizance of the situation.
"Seventy-six rivers originating from Bhutan hills are flowing through north Bengal and instances of flash floods in recent years often caused heavy casualty and loss of properties," he said adding only a river commission having representation from both countries can address the issue.
Bhuniya said that in view of the “apathy” on the part of Centre, the state has undertaken a survey of the basin of the rivers in north Bengal and will formulate its course of action in future.
The state BJP is not working unitedly with the West Bengal government for the interest of the people, he alleged.
23:48 IST, December 11th 2024
J-K: Three Persons Killed In Separate Road Accidents
Three persons were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Samba and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, officials said.
Two unidentified persons lost their lives when their load carrier plunged into a gorge near Nud-Mansar in Samba on Wednesday night, the officials said.
They said the driver of the load carrier, carrying a cow and a calf, jumped a check point and injured a policeman before his vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down.
A rescue operation is on at the site and further details are awaited, the officials said.
In another accident, a car plunged into a gorge near Maroog along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district late this evening.
Ashok Singh, a resident of Deghori village of Ramban, was found dead by the rescuers, while two others travelling in the vehicle were evacuated to hospital in an injured condition, the officials said.
23:47 IST, December 11th 2024
Cash-For-Jobs Scam: Goa CM To File Defamation Case Against Aap Leaders
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has started the process of filing a defamation case against AAP leaders in Delhi and Goa for naming him and his wife in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.
Sawant said Opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, are naming him and his wife in the scam without any reason and proof while the state police are conducting a transparent investigation.
"I have started the process of filing a defamation case against AAP leaders in Delhi and Goa. My wife will file another defamation case against them," Sawant told reporters at Goa Airport.
Many aspirants had lodged complaints across Goa alleging they were forced to pay lakhs to some persons who promised to facilitate jobs in the state government.
"I initiated action against the accused involved in the cash-for-jobs scam. The government has given a free hand to police for free-and-fair investigation in the matter," Sawant said.
22:32 IST, December 11th 2024
UP Police and Electricity Teams Conduct Bulldozer Action Against Illegal Encroachment in Sambhal
Uttar Pradesh | Teams of the Electricity Department and Uttar Pradesh Police took bulldozer action against illegal encroachment in Sambhal, earlier in the day, today
22:15 IST, December 11th 2024
Rajasthan CM Expresses Grief Over ASI's Death in Jaipur Accident
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tweets, "The incident of death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surendra ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur today is extremely sad. In this moment of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured...."
21:48 IST, December 11th 2024
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Indo-Qatar Ties
Addressing the Qatar National Day celebration event, in Delhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "...Our two countries are still to achieve even greater levels of cooperation, not only in the energy field, but I believe across the spectrum. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the Indo-Qatar bilateral relationship. This occasion your National Day symbolizes the shared aspirations and values that unite us..."
21:23 IST, December 11th 2024
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams Forces Trying to Undermine India's Progress
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "There are some forces in the country and outside which are unable to digest India's progress. There is a well-planned effort going on to disintegrate the country, divide the country and insult its institutions. We must neutralize in togetherness every anti-national narrative..."
21:12 IST, December 11th 2024
BJP's K Annamalai Slams Tamil Nadu Govt Over Rising Debt, Files Contempt Notice
On the Tamil Nadu CAG report, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says, “If you look at the debt to GSDP ratio, we are already hitting the central government ceiling which is 29%. In 2017-18 it was only 22%.... In 2022-23, the Tamil Nadu government borrowed debt close to Rs 90,000 crore... The state government has refused to submit HRNC for the CAG audit… That is why BJP Tamil Nadu is filing a contempt notice against the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai High Court.”
21:11 IST, December 11th 2024
Assam State Police Key in Border Defence, Apprehending Infiltrators, Says Himanta
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Assam police is working as the second line of defence along the Indo-Bangladesh border in coordination with BSF. Many infiltrators from Bangladesh have been apprehended by BSF, Assam police and Tripura police. The CM says, "Assam cabinet has decided that the General Administration Department will be the nodal department for Aadhaar card verification. At the district level, the District Commissioner will appoint one ADC for Aadhaar enrollment verification. We will strict the Aadhaar verification process so that no suspected people can able to get an Aadhaar card."
21:07 IST, December 11th 2024
BRS Leader Harish Rao Pays Floral Tribute to Telangana Talli Statue
BRS leader Harish Rao along with party leaders paid floral tribute to the Telangana Talli statue in Sangareddy, earlier today
20:20 IST, December 11th 2024
CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Attend Evening Aarti at International Gita Mahotsav
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the evening aarti on the occasion of International Gita Mahotsav.
20:07 IST, December 11th 2024
PM Modi Commends Seeni Viswanathan for Promoting Subramania Bharati's Ideals
"I commend Shri Seeni Viswanathan for his lifelong devotion to popularising the ideals of Subramania Bharati. Glad to have released his works today," posts PM Modi
19:28 IST, December 11th 2024
Mamata's Govt Fueling Rohingya Influx, Threatens Security, says Suvendu Adhikari
On the Rohingya issue, West Bengal LoP & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, “There are approximately 1 crore Rohingya Muslims in West Bengal… They are Mamata Banerjee’s vote bank and are completely anti-social. Her police and administration are supplying Rohingyas from Bangladesh, and spreading them over the country through West Bengal….. Because of this, BSF did not get land in 72 places. The country is in danger because of this appeasement government run by Mamata Banerjee, and the face of their government is Siddiqullah Chowdhury.”
19:26 IST, December 11th 2024
One Nation, One Election is India's Need, says BJP's Dr. Satish Poonia
On One Nation One Election, BJP Leader Dr Satish Poonia says, “If you ask anyone across the country, they will agree on One Nation One Election. It is our country’s demand and also its need.“
18:47 IST, December 11th 2024
Women BJP MPs Demand Action Against Kalyan Banerjee Over Controversial Comments
Women Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju against TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee for making controversial comments about Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. They also urged Rijiju to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Earlier in the day, a heated argument in Parliament between BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee during a discussion on the Disaster Management Bill led to chaos in the Lok Sabha and forced a 30-minute adjournment. The controversy began when Banerjee made personal accusations, including a controversial remark about Scindia, which outraged BJP women MPs. They immediately demanded Banerjee's expulsion from the House.
18:46 IST, December 11th 2024
"Centre Will Have To Build Consensus": Former President Ram Nath Kovind On One Nation One Election
Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind stated on Wednesday that the Central government must build a consensus on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, emphasising that the issue transcends political interests and serves the nation as a whole.
Speaking to the media, Kovind, who chairs the committee on the issue, said, "The Central government will have to build consensus. This issue is not in the interest of any party but the nation. It (One Nation, One Election) will be a game-changer--it's not my opinion but that of economists, who believe that after its implementation, the country's GDP will rise by 1-1.5 per cent."
Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.
The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind.
18:15 IST, December 11th 2024
"We Want To Give More Incentives To Tourism Sector": Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced the launch of a new tourism unit policy and stated that the government plans to offer more incentives to the tourism sector.
"Many investors attended and a lot of MoUs were signed. The entire focus will be on making sure all MoUs are on the ground... We have launched a tourism unit policy as well... We want to give more incentives to the tourism sector," Kumari told ANI.
"Our team focus would be on the Viksit Rajasthan as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is striving to approach this target," she added.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of over Rs 35 lakh crore during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024, stated the state's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the last day of the summit.
Speaking at the summit on Wednesday, Rajasthan CM Sharma announced that the state government will present the status of works signed under the MoUs during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024. CM further mentioned that the status of the initiatives will be reviewed on December 11, marking one year since the summit.
17:47 IST, December 11th 2024
"Time Has Come To Introduce Aspect Of Gender Neutrality": BJP's Tejasvi Surya On Atul Subhash Suicide Case
Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called for the introduction of gender-neutral provisions to protect both partners in a marriage.
Speaking to ANI, Surya emphasised the importance of the family as a fundamental institution.
"I think the time has come for us to review many family-related legislations and, wherever possible, introduce aspects of gender neutrality to protect both partners in a marriage. The family is a very important institution--it is the foundation of society. Legislations that can be misused by one partner can harm the institution of the family and have serious social repercussions if not addressed," he said.
However, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed a different perspective, asserting that men are at fault in the majority of marriages.
17:14 IST, December 11th 2024
"Waste Of Time, Waste Of Money": Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Backs Simultaneous Election
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday voiced support for holding simultaneous elections to the state assemblies and the Lok Sabha in the country, saying that the frequent elections are a "waste" of both time and money.
Chouhan pointed out that frequent elections cause delays in public welfare and lead to huge expenditures of 'public' money.
The Union Agriculture Minister was addressing a public rally in Haryana's Karnal when he raised concerns about the impact of multiple elections on governance.
"I am an agriculture minister, but when the elections came, I was busy campaigning for the elections for three months. It wastes the time of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, officers, and employees, and all the development work comes to a standstill. Then new announcements have to be made," Chouhan said.
16:47 IST, December 11th 2024
BIG BREAKING: Section 144 Imposed to Prevent Unrest in Parbhani, Internet Services Suspended
An atmosphere of tension gripped Parbhani city on Wednesday as the district administration imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023. The order, issued by District Magistrate Raghunath Gawde, restricted gatherings of more than five persons in public places and suspended internet and communication services to maintain peace.
The decision came after a crowd damaged a replica of the Indian Constitution placed in front of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue, triggering unrest in the city. Groups of people were seen gathering near the statue, raising slogans, and sharing videos on social media. The Superintendent of Police, Parbhani, warned of a potential law-and-order situation if the crowds continued to swell, prompting the imposition of the strict measures.
16:36 IST, December 11th 2024
Centre Must Act, Protect Minorities In Bangladesh: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Centre must give protection to minorities in violence-hit Bangladesh, and bring back those willing to return.
Mamata Banerjee also claimed that fake videos were being purposefully circulated, as certain sections were trying to foment communal tension.
15:46 IST, December 11th 2024
We are fed up with RS chairman's behaviour, partiality: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
We are fed up with RS chairman's behaviour, partiality. That is why we gave notice for his removal: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
15:44 IST, December 11th 2024
Leaders of all INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha address a press conference
Leaders of all INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha address a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.
15:38 IST, December 11th 2024
J-K CM chairs meet with civil society members in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of civil society at his official residence here, his first such exercise in the winter capital after the National Conference-led coalition government assumed power in the Union Territory.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Satish Sharma, Chief Minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and senior civil and police officers attended the over three-hour long meet, officials said.
The meeting was part of the public outreach programme of the chief minister to ensure redressal of the issues faced by different sections of the society, including business community, lawyers and tourism stakeholders.
The representatives attending the meeting raised their problems and sought immediate intervention of the government in addressing these issues concerning their welfare, the officials said.
The chief minister heard the participants patiently and assured that all their issues will be addressed in due course of time, the officials said.
15:33 IST, December 11th 2024
Google, Andhra Pradesh eyeing big AI opportunity in Vizag: CM Chandrababu Naidu
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said global tech giant Google and Andhra Pradesh are eyeing a big Artificial Intelligence opportunity in Visakhapatnam.
Addressing a district collectors conference at the secretariat, the CM said Google and the southern state have signed an agreement, which would catapult the port city’s development.
“Recently when IT Minister (Nara Lokesh) went to America, he went to Google campus and requested them. And the result of that is today Google has (agreed to come to Vizag). We signed an MoU (agreement) before coming here. We are looking at a big opportunity in AI,” said Naidu.
After proposing Vizag as a prospective location, the CM said Google executives visited Andhra Pradesh’s largest city for a firsthand survey and were totally impressed.
“If big firms like Google come to Visakhapatnam under strategic investment, that is a game changer,” he said, adding that data centres, AI, machine learning (ML) and deep tech, along with internet sea cables will transform the coastal city into a service hub for the globe.
Further, the TDP supremo highlighted that Vizag will become a strategic location.
Earlier, he said Google has identified Andhra Pradesh as a key partner as part of its ambitious plans and operations in India.
15:06 IST, December 11th 2024
J’khand's development possible with Centre & state’s mutual cooperation: Governor
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said the all-round development of the state’s people is possible only with mutual cooperation between the Centre and the state.
The newly elected government will work to carry forward the healthy tradition of the federal structure, Gangwar said while addressing the maiden session of Jharkhand assembly.
"All-round development of the people of the state is possible only with mutual cooperation between the Centre and the state. We all are in favour of this belief. Our government will work to carry forward the healthy tradition of the federal structure," Gangwar added.
He urged the members to work together with dedication and commitment keeping in mind the sentiments and aspirations of the people.
"People have given their mandate for a strong and stable government. By giving special importance to the deprived, the government is committed to giving equal rights and security to everyone and bring prosperity to every doorstep," he said.
The government will adopt legal recourse to get back the outstanding amount of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore of Jharkhand lying with the central government and its companies, he said.
In the previous assembly, the government had passed a Bill raising the quota of OBCs to 27 per cent, Scheduled Tribes to 28 per cent, and Scheduled Castes to 12 per cent, besides a resolution for a Sarna religious code, the governor said.
15:04 IST, December 11th 2024
Excise case: Delhi HC to hear plea against Arvind Kejriwal's bail in Jan, 2025
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday posted on January 17, 2025, the enforcement directorate's plea against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case.
The ED counsel urged Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri to defer the hearing in the matter on account of the unavailability of additional solicitor general S V Raju.
The request was opposed by senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, representing the AAP leader, citing "pressing urgency" in the matter.
Chaudhary said the agency should withdraw its plea and the court should vacate its stay on the operation of the trial court's order granting bail.
"You can't have a sword hanging on my head," he said.
The ED counsel, however, said Kejriwal was already on bail pursuant to an order passed by the Supreme Court.
14:22 IST, December 11th 2024
Cong and Alliance Planning to move SC over EVM
In BJP's press conference Sambit Patra said, Cong and Alliance Planning to move SC over EVM. Supreme court has scrapped the EVM issue long ago.
Gandhi and Nehru family maintained alliance with Soros.
14:02 IST, December 11th 2024
PM Modi release the compendium of complete works of great Tamil poet...
PM Modi release the compendium of complete works of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on Dec 11.
13:52 IST, December 11th 2024
J’khand govt tables Rs 11,697cr supplementary budget
Jharkhand finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Wednesday tabled the second supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.
The women, child development and social security department is proposed to get the maximum outlay of Rs 6,390.55 crore.
Supplementary budget was tabled on the third day of four-day assembly session just after Governor's speech.
The energy department is likely to get the second highest outlay of Rs 2,577.92 crore, followed by home, jail and disaster management department at Rs 445.96 crore and school education and literacy department to get Rs 574.69crore.
13:41 IST, December 11th 2024
Rahul Gandhi on Soros Link...
Let the debate happen on the 13th which is on the constitution. Gandhi said the BJP has been making "baseless" allegations against him to "distract" attention from the Adani issue, but he would not be provoked by any of these charges.
13:41 IST, December 11th 2024
Rahul Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Asks...
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to expunge derogatory comments against him. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him to expunged remarks made by BJP MPs against him, and ensure the House functions smoothly.
Gandhi said the BJP has been making "baseless" allegations against him to "distract" attention from the Adani issue, but he would not be provoked by any of these charges.
He also said he and his party wanted a discussion on the Constitution in Lok Sabha starting December 13, and asserted they will ensure the House functions properly, even though it is not their responsibility.
"I had a meeting with the Speaker and I told him that our party is saying that derogatory comments against me be expunged. The Speaker said he will examine them. They (the BJP) continue to make all kinds of baseless allegations, but we have decided that we want the House to function.
"Whatever provocation they do, we will allow them. But we will try and run the House. We would want that somehow the House functions. We want there should be a debate and discussion. We want that there should be a debate on the Constitution on December 13," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.
He said BJP MPs can speak against "me on whatever issue, but the debate on the Constitution should happen".
13:39 IST, December 11th 2024
India to triple atomic power capacity by 2031
India's atomic power capacity has almost doubled in the past decade from 4,780 megawatts to 8,081 megawatts and it would be tripled by 2031, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh who holds key portfolios in the Prime Minister's Office, including the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space, emphasised the transformative strides made since 2014.
"When this government came into power, the total power generation capacity was 4,780 megawatts. Today, in 2024, it stands at 8,081 megawatts. This means that the capacity developed in the last 10 years equals what was achieved over the previous 60 years," he said.
Singh projected that by 2031-32, the generation capacity would triple, reaching 22,480 megawatts.
The minister attributed this progress not only to technical expertise but to a shift in political will.
"We always had the talent and capacity, but what was missing, perhaps, was the enabling milieu provided by political leadership," he said.
13:18 IST, December 11th 2024
Illegal Rohingya immigrant bought land in Pune, built house
A Rohingya man from Myanmar arrested earlier this year for allegedly living in India illegally had bought land in Pune area and built a house for himself and his family, investigation has found.
In July, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested two Rohingya couples for illegal entry and stay in the country.
Probe revealed that one of them, Muzammil Khan (45), had purchased a small plot of land in a Dehu Road locality for Rs 80,000, and built a house using earnings from his supari-selling business, a police official said on Wednesday.
He and his wife had acquired Aadhaar and PAN cards besides Indian passports.
They had been living in the area since 2013, police found.
Khan told police he fled Myanmar in 2012 with his family, seeking shelter in a refugee camp in Bangladesh before crossing the border illegally and entering West Bengal.
After arriving in Pune, he worked in a company and later got into supari trade.
The couple acquired Aadhaar and PAN cards from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.
13:17 IST, December 11th 2024
Rajya Sabha session adjourned, political tussel heats up
Rajya Sabha session adjourned, political tussel heats up, Sonia-Soros ‘Links’.
13:02 IST, December 11th 2024
Dense fog at Kolkata airport disrupts flight movement
Flight operations at NSCBI airport in Kolkata were disrupted for sometime on Wednesday morning as visibility turned low due to dense fog, officials said.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose’s visit to Farakka in Murshidabad district in a BSF helicopter was also cancelled due to poor visibility, Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Pravat Ranjan Beuria, said.
Besides, four flights to Kolkata – three domestic and one international – had to be diverted to other airports. The departure of 18 domestic flights and two international ones from Kolkata to various destinations were also delayed, he said.
There were four delayed arrivals, the official said.
12:46 IST, December 11th 2024
'It is System's Failure': Vikas, Brother of Bengaluru Techie
'It is System's Failure': Vikas, brother of Bengaluru Techie over brother's suicide.
12:45 IST, December 11th 2024
Vikas Modi, Brother of Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash, Speaks to Republic
Vikas Modi, Brother of Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash, Speaks to Republic
12:32 IST, December 11th 2024
Lok Sabha Adjourned till 2pm Today
Lok Sabha Adjourned till 2pm
12:27 IST, December 11th 2024
Rijiju Briefs PM Modi on No-Confidence Motion Against RS Chairman Dhankhar
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju is meeting PM Modi and he is briefing him on the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar
12:26 IST, December 11th 2024
Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM to meet BJP top brass today; Cabinet expansion expected
Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM to Meet BJP Top Brass Today; Cabinet Expansion Expected
12:18 IST, December 11th 2024
'Congress should disclose their links with the George Soros group': Rijiju
‘Congress should disclose their links with the George Soros group", said Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha.
12:15 IST, December 11th 2024
Excise policy cases: SC relaxes Manish Sisodia's bail conditions
The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed bail conditions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia which required him to report to the investigating officer twice a week in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan relaxed the conditions, saying they were not necessary.
"The petitioner shall regularly attend the trial," the bench said.
The apex court on November 22 agreed to hear Sisodia's pleas and issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking their responses on the applications
12:14 IST, December 11th 2024
Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as RBI's 26th Governor
Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He took charge as Governor for the next three years with effect from December 11, 2024, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.Former revenue secretary Malhotra replaces Shaktikanta Das, who demitted office on Tuesday after a six years stint.
11:33 IST, December 11th 2024
No possibility of alliance with Congress for Delhi polls: Kejriwal
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday once again ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the Delhi assembly polls, amid reports that the two parties could be jointly contesting the elections.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be fighting the election on its own strength in Delhi.
"There is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress," the former Delhi chief minister said.
His reaction comes amid media reports that the two parties were likely to have a tie up for the 70-member Delhi Assembly polls due in February.
11:32 IST, December 11th 2024
NIA raids 9 locations in Punjab, Haryana in gangster-terror nexus case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at nine locations in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation into the gangster-terror nexus case.
The raids are underway at eight locations in Punjab and one in Haryana since early Wednesday following a tip-off against suspects linked to the case.
11:30 IST, December 11th 2024
Actor Sapna Singh's son found dead in Bareilly, his 2 friends held
Actor Sapna Singh staged a protest in Bareilly after her 14-year-old son was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with police arresting his two friends over the case, officials said on Wednesday.She ended the protest on Tuesday after more than 90 minutes following police's assurance that action will be taken.
10:50 IST, December 11th 2024
Delhi feels the winter chill as temperature dips to 5.6 degrees Celsius
Delhi on Wednesday experienced further dip in the temperature and a thin layer of fog covered parts of the city. At 5.30 am, 5.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at the city.
As temperature continues to remain in the single digit in the national capital more homeless people have taken refuge in the night shelters. At these shelters, they are provided with bed, blankets, food and first aid.
10:45 IST, December 11th 2024
Woman 'throws' infant into river in Jharkhand, arrested
A woman allegedly threw her baby girl into a river in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, leading to the death of the infant, police said.The incident took place at Durku village in Jadugora, when the accused, a 30-year-old woman, went for a bath in a nearby river with her child, they said.
10:35 IST, December 11th 2024
SM Krishna's mortal remains taken to his native district Mandya for last rites
The mortal remains of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna have been taken to Maddur, his native place, for the last rites. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours in Mandya district on Wednesday.
The Karnataka government has declared three days of mourning on his demise.
According to the notice, "His last rites will be performed with full state honours. No functions and no celebrations will be held in these three days from December 10 to December 12."
10:01 IST, December 11th 2024
Assam Minister Atul Bora urges action on Hindu persecution in Bangladesh
Assam's Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora expressed concern on Tuesday over the persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh and emphasized the need to address border issues effectively.
Speaking to ANI, Bora, who is also the President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), highlighted the sacrifices made by India during Bangladesh's liberation.
"What our nation did for the freedom of Bangladesh, it should not be forgotten. It is unfortunate, the incidents happening in Bangladesh against the Hindus. Our senior official has visited Bangladesh, and I hope the issue will be resolved soon," he said.
Bora stressed the need to strengthen border security, noting the Assam Movement's origins in opposition to Bangladeshi infiltration. "We must stop infiltration. Border fencing works are ongoing," he added.
09:57 IST, December 11th 2024
Indian delegation meets Pope Francis, presents books on PM Modi's vision
Members of the Indian delegation had the honour of meeting Pope Francis at Vatican City, presenting two books, Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery and Mann Ki Baat @100: Igniting Collective Goodness.
BJP Spokesperson Anil K Antony posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Very blessed to meet Holy Father Pope Francis at Vatican City as a part of the Indian delegation. Presented two books 'Modi@20 , dreams meet delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat @100, igniting collecting goodness' to His Holiness during my interaction with him."
09:55 IST, December 11th 2024
J-K: Hindus hold protest march against 'targeted attacks' on minorities in Bangladesh
Members of the Hindu community held a protest march against the 'targeted attacks' on minorities in Bangladesh in Jammu on Tuesday.
Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP, SP Vaid, also joined the protest march that was took out by Hindu community, including those from ISKCON, in Jammu today against targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.
09:52 IST, December 11th 2024
Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on his Birthday
On the birth anniversary of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid glowing tributes to the statesman, recalling his immense contributions to India's democracy and development.
Kharge took to social media to share a heartfelt message, quoting one of Mukherjee's profound observations:
"India's true story is the partnership of the people. Our wealth has been created by farmers and workers, industrialists and service-providers, soldiers and civilians."
Reflecting on Mukherjee's legacy, Kharge stated, "We remember the contribution of Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, to nation-building. A vital figure in national life and the Congress party for over five decades, he brought his wisdom, experience, and profound understanding of diverse subjects to every Constitutional position he held."
09:40 IST, December 11th 2024
Pranab Babu was one-of-a-kind public figure: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary and said he was a one-of-a-kind public figure - a statesman par excellence, a wonderful administrator and a repository of wisdom.A veteran Congress leader, Mukherjee served as a Union minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th president. He died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.
09:39 IST, December 11th 2024
Delhi records coldest morning of this winter so far
The national capital on Wednesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season so far with the mercury dropping sharply to 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to 8 degrees Celsius the previous day."The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the India Meteorological Department said.
08:57 IST, December 11th 2024
ATS Maharashtra takes over investigation of Malegaon #VoteJihad funding scam
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police has taken over the investigation into the "Malegaon #VoteJihad Funding" scam. The scam involves the transfer of ₹1,000 crores through 201 shell benami business firms operating across 21 states.
The primary suspect, Mehmood Bhagad, along with his associates Siraj Mohammad, Nagani Akram Mohammad, Wasim Wali Mohammad Besania, Sheikh Shahbaz, Jafarbhai Nabiwala Alshehzad, Aamir Wadharia, and Abdul Qadir Bhagad, are alleged to have orchestrated this massive financial fraud.
In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, concerns were raised about the scale of the scam, suggesting it involves multiple syndicates and thousands of crores in hot money. The letter urged the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to seek assistance from major investigation agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax Department, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to thoroughly investigate the matter.
07:34 IST, December 11th 2024
Rajnath Singh meets Putin in Moscow to strengthen India-Russia Ties
India-Russia friendship is "higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.
Both leaders expressed that the partnership between the countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave the way for remarkable outcomes, an Indian readout of the meeting said.
Singh called on Putin after co-chairing the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation along with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov.
07:33 IST, December 11th 2024
India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria
India on Tuesday evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, two days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government.The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, was put into effect following an assessment of the security situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Updated 23:49 IST, December 11th 2024