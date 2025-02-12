LIVE: PM Modi Enroute To Washington for High-Stakes Visit, To Meet President Trump

PM Modi in US live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his departure statement said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.”

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.