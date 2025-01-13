PM Modi to Inaugurate 'Z-Morh' Tunnel in J&K Today to Boost Sonmarg Winter Tourism

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the Z-Morh tunnel, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, potentially developing the town into a great ski destination.

Z-morh tunnel is 6.8 kms on srinagar-leh highway

Abdullah visited the Z-Morh tunnel project site on Saturday to review preparations for the PM's visit.

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The local population will not have to leave in winter and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he added.

Abdullah also shared aerial photographs and videos of the tunnel site and the resort town.

CM Omar Abdulla Shared Views of the tunnel entrance & Sonmarg from the air.

Accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, the chief minister was briefed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on the comprehensive preparations for the inauguration of the strategic tunnel, an official spokesperson said.

Abdullah inspected the tunnel tubes and interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the project, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in completing this vital infrastructure, the spokesperson added.

Z-Morh Tunnel: 5 Key Points

The tunnel will shorten travel time between Gagangeer and Sonamarg to only 20–25 minutes, providing safe, year-round access to the area.

Z-Morh is a 6.5 km long tunnel built at a cost of 2400 crores.

The 6.4 km bi-directional Z-Morh tunnel, along with a 5.6 km approach road, connects Gagangir in Ganderbal to the Sonamarg health resort.

Z-Morh is named after the Z-shaped road section that previously existed at the location where the tunnel is being built.

This tunnel will help in boosting winter tourism across the region.

Heightened Security Before PM's visit

Security has been increased across Kashmir, particularly around the tunnel project and Ganderbal district, ahead of the PM’s visit — his first since an elected government took office in the Union Territory last October. That same month, militants attacked the project site, resulting in the deaths of seven workers.

The chief minister also visited the venue where PM Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering and formally dedicate the project to the nation.

Reflecting on the region's tourism potential, Abdullah reiterated his vision of positioning Ganderbal as a premier winter sports destination.

He emphasised that the Sonmarg Tunnel would not only ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonmarg but also supplement Gulmarg as another skiing and winter sports destination, unlocking new avenues for tourism and economic growth.