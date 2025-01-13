Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi to Inaugurate 'Z-Morh' Tunnel in J&K Today to Boost Sonmarg Winter Tourism

Published 08:02 IST, January 13th 2025

PM Modi to Inaugurate 'Z-Morh' Tunnel in J&K Today to Boost Sonmarg Winter Tourism

Z-Morh tunnel, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Z-Morh Tunnel | Image: X

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the Z-Morh tunnel, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, potentially developing the town into a great ski destination. 

Z-morh tunnel is 6.8 kms on srinagar-leh highway

Abdullah visited the Z-Morh tunnel project site on Saturday to review preparations for the PM's visit.

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"The local population will not have to leave in winter and the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he added. 

Abdullah also shared aerial photographs and videos of the tunnel site and the resort town. 

CM Omar Abdulla Shared Views of the tunnel entrance & Sonmarg from the air.

Accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, the chief minister was briefed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on the comprehensive preparations for the inauguration of the strategic tunnel, an official spokesperson said.

Abdullah inspected the tunnel tubes and interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the project, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in completing this vital infrastructure, the spokesperson added.

Z-Morh Tunnel: 5 Key Points

  • The tunnel will shorten travel time between Gagangeer and Sonamarg to only 20–25 minutes, providing safe, year-round access to the area.
  • Z-Morh is a 6.5 km long tunnel built at a cost of 2400 crores.
  • The 6.4 km bi-directional Z-Morh tunnel, along with a 5.6 km approach road, connects Gagangir in Ganderbal to the Sonamarg health resort.
  • Z-Morh is named after the Z-shaped road section that previously existed at the location where the tunnel is being built.
  • This tunnel will help in boosting winter tourism across the region.

Heightened Security Before PM's visit
Security has been increased across Kashmir, particularly around the tunnel project and Ganderbal district, ahead of the PM’s visit — his first since an elected government took office in the Union Territory last October. That same month, militants attacked the project site, resulting in the deaths of seven workers.

The chief minister also visited the venue where PM Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering and formally dedicate the project to the nation.

Reflecting on the region's tourism potential, Abdullah reiterated his vision of positioning Ganderbal as a premier winter sports destination.

He emphasised that the Sonmarg Tunnel would not only ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonmarg but also supplement Gulmarg as another skiing and winter sports destination, unlocking new avenues for tourism and economic growth.

The Sonmarg Tunnel is a significant milestone in improving connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, ensuring all-weather access to Sonmarg and enhancing the region's economic and tourism prospects. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:59 IST, January 13th 2025

Narendra Modi

Recommended

Kolkata to Host IPL 2025 Opener on March 21, Final on May 25 - REPORT
SportFit
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
There'll be Price to Pay: Trudeau Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh on Trump Threat
World News
Maha Kumbh: Devotees Take Holy Dip as 45-Day Religious Gathering Begins
India News
Maha Kumbh 2025: Multi-Layered Security Shields Prayagraj
India News
LA Wildfires: 24 Killed, 16 Missing and Over 12,000 Structured Charred
World News
GRAP 3 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves Amid Rainfall
India News
Winter Special Train On Shimla-Kalka Heritage Line To Boost Tourism
India News
Stone Pelting On Train Bound For Maha Kumbh: Passengers Share Videos
India News
IIT Kanpur’s Robotic Exoskeleton Offers New Hope for Stroke Recovery
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: