'Living Form of Our Eternal Culture, Faith': UP CM Yogi Hails Devotees Taking First 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith. "This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh2025, Prayagraj!" he said.

Earlier the CM also wished the people of the state on Makar Sankranti, “Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state, all revered saints, devotees and followers on Makar Sankranti! This is a festival to express gratitude to the Sun God, the father of the universe.”

Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm aretake a holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, today. The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

People in large numbers were seen arriving at the Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Makar Sakranti. Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara said, “Nothing is bigger than this (Mahakumbh).