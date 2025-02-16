Updated 12:38 IST, February 16th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: LNJP Hospital Releases Helpline Numbers for Affected Families
LNJP hospital has released helpline numbers for the affected families.
New Delhi Railway Stampede: The LNJP Hospital, where the injured are being treated, has released helpline numbers for affected families. Dozens of injured passengers were rushed to the hospital last night after the massive stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
The helpline numbers are +91 9873617028 and 011-23501207.
Hospital sources reported that most patients sustained lower limb injuries, while a few suffered bone fractures. Four people remain under observation, while the rest have been discharged after receiving primary treatment. The majority of patients are stable, and a team of 15 doctors is attending to them.
Delhi Police Releases Names of 18 Deceased
Earlier, the Delhi Police released the names of the 18 people who lost their lives in the stampede:
Deceased:
1. Aaha Devi, W/O Ravindee Nath, R/O Buxar, Bihar , Age 79
2. Pinky Devi, W/O Upender Sharma, R/O Sangam Vihar, Delhi, Age 41
3. Sheela Devi, W/O Umesh Giri, R/O Sarita Vihar, Delhi, Age 50
4. Vyom, S/O Dharamveer, R/O Bawana, Delhi, Age 25
5. Poonam Devi, W/O Megh Nath, R/O Saran, Bihar, Age 40
6. Lalita Devi, W/O Santosh, R/O Parna, Bihar, Age 35
7. Suruchi, D/O Manoj Shah, R/O Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Age 11
8. Krishna Devi, W/O Vijay Shah, R/O Samastipur, Bihar, Age 40
9. Vijay Sah, S/O Ram Sarup Sah, R/O Samastipur, Bihar, Age 15
10. Neeraj, S/O Inderjeet Paswan, R/O Vaishali, Bihar, Age 12
11. Shanti Devi, W/O Raj Kumar Manjhi, R/O Nawada, Bihar, Age 40
12. Pooja Kumar, D/O Raj Kumar Manjhi, R/O Nawada, Bihar, Age 8
13. Sangeeta Malik, W/O Mohit Malik, R/O Bhiwani, Haryana , Age 34
14. Poonam, W/O Virender Singh, R/O Mahavir Enclave, Age 34
15. Mamta Jha, W/O Vipin Jha, R/O Nangloi, Delhi, Age 40
16. Riya Singh, D/O Opil Singh, R/O Sagarpur, Delhi, Age 7
17. Baby Kumari, D/O Prabhu Sah, R/O Bijwasan, Delhi, Age 24
18. Manoj, S/O Panchdev Kushwaha, R/O Nangloi, Delhi, Age 47
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the injured at LNJP Hospital late Saturday and instructed officials to ensure proper relief measures.
Railways Name Members of Committee Formed to Probe Stampede
The Indian Railways has announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The committee includes Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Northern Railway. The committee has already begun its investigation and has ordered the collection of all video footage from the station.
Published 12:11 IST, February 16th 2025