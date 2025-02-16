New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: LNJP Hospital Releases Helpline Numbers for Affected Families

New Delhi Railway Stampede: The LNJP Hospital, where the injured are being treated, has released helpline numbers for affected families. Dozens of injured passengers were rushed to the hospital last night after the massive stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The helpline numbers are +91 9873617028 and 011-23501207.

Hospital sources reported that most patients sustained lower limb injuries, while a few suffered bone fractures. Four people remain under observation, while the rest have been discharged after receiving primary treatment. The majority of patients are stable, and a team of 15 doctors is attending to them.

Delhi Police Releases Names of 18 Deceased

Earlier, the Delhi Police released the names of the 18 people who lost their lives in the stampede:

Deceased:

1. Aaha Devi, W/O Ravindee Nath, R/O Buxar, Bihar , Age 79

2. Pinky Devi, W/O Upender Sharma, R/O Sangam Vihar, Delhi, Age 41

3. Sheela Devi, W/O Umesh Giri, R/O Sarita Vihar, Delhi, Age 50

4. Vyom, S/O Dharamveer, R/O Bawana, Delhi, Age 25

5. Poonam Devi, W/O Megh Nath, R/O Saran, Bihar, Age 40

6. Lalita Devi, W/O Santosh, R/O Parna, Bihar, Age 35

7. Suruchi, D/O Manoj Shah, R/O Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Age 11

8. Krishna Devi, W/O Vijay Shah, R/O Samastipur, Bihar, Age 40

9. Vijay Sah, S/O Ram Sarup Sah, R/O Samastipur, Bihar, Age 15

10. Neeraj, S/O Inderjeet Paswan, R/O Vaishali, Bihar, Age 12

11. Shanti Devi, W/O Raj Kumar Manjhi, R/O Nawada, Bihar, Age 40

12. Pooja Kumar, D/O Raj Kumar Manjhi, R/O Nawada, Bihar, Age 8

13. Sangeeta Malik, W/O Mohit Malik, R/O Bhiwani, Haryana , Age 34

14. Poonam, W/O Virender Singh, R/O Mahavir Enclave, Age 34

15. Mamta Jha, W/O Vipin Jha, R/O Nangloi, Delhi, Age 40

16. Riya Singh, D/O Opil Singh, R/O Sagarpur, Delhi, Age 7

17. Baby Kumari, D/O Prabhu Sah, R/O Bijwasan, Delhi, Age 24

18. Manoj, S/O Panchdev Kushwaha, R/O Nangloi, Delhi, Age 47

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the injured at LNJP Hospital late Saturday and instructed officials to ensure proper relief measures.

Railways Name Members of Committee Formed to Probe Stampede