Published 22:41 IST, December 19th 2024
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Bans Protests At Parliament Gates Amid Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Row
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reportedly banned demonstrations at any of the building gates of Parliament House.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Amidst outrage after the Rahul Gandhi assaultgate incident in the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reportedly issued strict instructions that no members, group of members or political parties shall hold demonstrations at any of the building gates of Parliament House. Sources claimed that the instructions will be strictly followed in the Parliament. The direction came after two BJP MPs got injured during a face-off between the BJP and the Congress members during their protests.
"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions that no political party, Member of Parliament or groups of members will hold any dharna and demonstration at building gates of Parliament House," parliament sources said.
The instructions came on a day when Parliament premises saw rival protests by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc parties on the alleged insults to B R Ambedkar which soon turned into jostling and scuffles leaving two MPs injured and a woman MP claiming intimidation by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Updated 03:03 IST, December 20th 2024