Lokpal Must Coordinate With Other Agencies to Fight Corruption: CJI Khanna

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday said mere establishment of Lokpal does not solve the problem of corruption and asserted that the anti-corruption ombudsman must coordinate seamlessly with agencies like Central Vigilance Commission.

Speaking at an event to commemorate Lokpal Day, the CJI said Lokpal is of paramount importance for constitutional scheme because it carries antidote of corruption.

"Mere establishment of Lokpal does not solve problem of corruption. For Lokpal to attain its full potential, it must coordinate seamlessly with bodies like Central Vigilance Commission and other agencies. Smooth collaboration is essential for guiding investigation. Lokpal's success will hinge on public trust and engaged citizenry determined to root out corruption," Khanna said.

The CJI said the scale of corruption is not limited to bigger newsworthy scams but also lies hidden in plain sight in everyday lives of socially and economically disadvantaged.

"The institutions which we have created in the form of Lokpal are extremely important but like the Constitution it requires good persons to man them," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokpal chairperson and former Supreme Court judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar said efforts are being made to integrate state-of-the-art technology and systems to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the processes.

"We are also open to exploring the feasibility of artificial intelligence applications. These tools will facilitate more efficient data management and analysis, expediting our enquiries into allegations of misconduct and enhancing our capacity to respond to emerging challenges," Khanwilkar said.

He said the anti-corruption body is prioritising recruitment of personnel and specialised expertise including in forensic and cyber investigations to address the increasingly sophisticated nature of corruption.

"We are also propagating increased collaboration with anti-corruption bureaus like CBI, CVC, etc., and the judiciary for creating a cohesive and unified front against fight in the corruption," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Attorney General R Venkatramani shared his experience of raising his voice against corruption and thanked Justice Khanwilkar for inviting and felicitating him.