Los Angeles Breathes Cleaner Air Than Delhi Despite Ravaging Wildfires

New Delhi: Even though Los Angeles (LA) battles the worst wildfires killing several and charring thousands of homes - from waiters to movie stars - its Air Quality Index (AQI) still remains better than that of Delhi's.

The deadly fires have killed 11, charred nearly 10,000 structures and prompted at least 1,30,000 residents to evacuate.

Despite the wildfire that ravaged LA, the city recorded an AQI of 158 on January 10, which can be comfortably said to be way better than that of the national capital.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi on Friday recorded an AQI of 373 considered to be in the 'very poor' category.

A user on x wrote, "Half of LA is on fire, but the air is still cleaner than Delhi's."

Firefighters on Friday afternoon in LA made progress for the first time on the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, which has burned more than 7,000 structures. Officials said Friday most evacuation orders for the area were lifted.

Crews earlier Friday had been gaining ground on the Palisades Fire, which burned 5,300 structures and is the most destructive in LA's history.

California National Guard troops arrived on the streets of Altadena before dawn to help protect property in the fire evacuation zone, and evening curfews were in effect to prevent looting after several earlier arrests.