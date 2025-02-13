Published 16:32 IST, February 13th 2025
Truth Wins! Loss of Face For Sidaramaiah And Congress as Fake Case Against Arnab Goswami Quashed
For Siddaramaiah, this ruling comes as a significant loss of face, raising serious questions about the misuse of state machinery to target journalists.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has delivered a major setback to the Congress government, quashing the case against Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami . The fake case, filed by the Bengaluru police last year, falsely alleged that Republic TV aired a fake news report about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the court’s decision exposes what many see as yet another politically motivated attempt to stifle independent journalism.
The ruling by the Karnataka High Court highlights the Congress government’s repeated failure to muzzle voices that challenge its narrative. For Siddaramaiah and his administration, this ruling comes as a big loss of face, raising serious questions about the misuse of state machinery to target independent journalists.
'Reckless Registration of Crime'
While quashing the FIR against Arnab Goswami, Justice M Nagaprasanna stated, "Petition allowed and quashed." Before delivering the order, the court made a strong oral observation, questioning the basis of the case: "Court wants to know what's the offence against Arnab Goswami, absolutely nothing, abuse on its face."
While granting an interim stay on the case, the court strongly criticized the FIR, stating, "It is ununderstandable as to how the section is applicable to its remotest sense in the case at hand. Therefore it is a reckless registration of crime by respondent no 2. If such crime are permitted to continue it will amount to abuse of process of law."
