Lost My Wife, Son on Ventilator: Victim's Husband Narrates What Happened at Pushpa 2 Screening

Pushpa 2 Hyderabad Screening Turned into a Tragedy: Woman Killed in Stampede

The woman had fallen unconscious at the Sandhya Theater and so was brought to a local hospital for treatment; here, the doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Revathi who had some to watch the show with her husband and two children.

Lost My Wife, Son on Ventilator: Victim's Husband Bhaskar

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Bhaksar, the husband of the victim Revathi narrated what all happened on the fateful day when he lost his wife at the Pushpa 2 Screening in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater. Talking to our reporter, Bhaskar narrates how he had gone for the film premiere with his wife and children and since his wife was excited to see Allu Arjun, she went ahead with her son while Bhaskar and their daughter remained together.

When a stampede-like situation emerged at the Sandhya Theater and Bhaskar's wife and son were missing because of the crowd, he asked the police officials who told him about his son being injured and taken to the hospital. After asking several times at the hospital, he was informed of his wife's demise.

On being asked about his demands from the police and the administration, Bhaskar says that his son is on ventilator and remains critical for the next 72 hours - all he is asking for is his son's good health. He is just praying for his son to recover and come back home from the hospital; he has no other demands.

Case Registered; Allu Arjun, Theatre Owner and Others Booked

A case was registered against actor Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management in connection with the death of the woman, police said. The police have registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

“Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI. There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone). "The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd. Nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors’ team though the theatre management had information about their arrival," it added.

After Arjun came to the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him, the police statement said. "His personal security team started pushing the public which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre," it added.