Extraordinary Outcomes Require...: L&T Defends Chairman's 90-Hour Workweek Call

New Delhi: A day after Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan made a 90-hour workweek remark resulting in a massive controversy, the company has issued a statement, defending its head. The company has issued a clarification amid intense backlash from a lot of people including Deepika Padukone , Harsh Goenka and Jwala Gutta.

L&T Defends Chairman Subrahmanyan's ‘90 Hours A Week’ Remark

In a statement to a leading media house, Larsen & Toubro has said, “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

Further clarifying, the company has said that the comment made by SN Subrahmanyan were an attempt to lay emphasis on the fact that ‘extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort’ and also reinstated the company's commitment to fostering a culture which is driven by ‘passion, purpose and performance’.

What Did SN Subrahmanyan Say, What Is the 90-Hour Workweek Controversy?

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan, in a recent video circulating on Reddit, suggested that employees should work 90 hours a week and even on Sundays to boost productivity and stay competitive. The remarks have sparked widespread criticism on social media.

In the video, Subrahmanyan said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays too.” He dismissed the idea of work-life balance with a controversial comment, saying, “How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working!”

To justify his stance, Subrahmanyan shared an anecdote about a conversation with a Chinese individual who credited China’s strong work ethic for its global competitiveness. “Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week,” he said, urging L&T employees to adopt a similar approach to stay ahead.

SN Subrahmanyan's Controversial Statement Draws Severe Criticism

This controversial remark by the L&T Chairman has received severe criticism from several people on the internet including prominent figures like Deepika Padukone, Harsh Goenka, Namita Thapar and Jwala Gutta.

Harsh Goenka took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the suggestion, cheekily remarking that Sunday should be called "Sun-duty." He also proposed that the concept of a day off be treated as a "mythical concept." "90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept!" he wrote in his post, sharing a viral video in which Subrahmanyan talked about how making his employees work on Sundays would make him happier. "Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional; it’s essential. Well, that’s my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave," he added.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is also a mental health advocate was shocked by the remarks. She condemned the comments on her Instagram story, writing, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters." The Bollywood actress has also responded to L&T's statement defending its Chairman on her Instagram story saying, “And they just made it worse.”