  Lucknow's First Suspected HMPV Infected Patient Dies During Treatment, Hospital Cites Other Medical Condition

Published 18:57 IST, January 16th 2025

Lucknow's First Suspected HMPV Infected Patient Dies During Treatment, Hospital Cites Other Medical Condition

A 60-year-old woman infected with HMPV infection during treatment in Lucknow. Hospital officials have cited other medical conditions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman suspected to be infected with HMPV dies during recovery | Image: X

Lucknow: A 60-year-old woman suspected to be the first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in the state died in Lucknow district, officials said on Thursday.

The woman was receiving treatment at Balrampur Hospital. 

Woman’s Recent HMPV Test Came Negative

According to officials, the woman's HMPV test results came back negative on January 10; however, she was suffering from several other health issues, including tuberculosis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, and heart problems. 

“Her condition worsened on Monday, leading to her transfer to the ICU. During treatment, she unfortunately stopped breathing,” Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi said.  

Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital, after which he was found to be infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), taking the number of HMPV cases in Ahmedabad in the last 10 days to five.

“Today (Wednesday), a four-year-old male child was detected with HMPV infection. The boy, a resident of Krishnagar in the city, was admitted to Zydus Hospital on January 13 with cough, cold and fever,” Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki said.

The child was found to be infected with HMPV in a test conducted by the hospital on the same day, he said.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:57 IST, January 16th 2025

