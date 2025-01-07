Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:05 IST, January 7th 2025

Ludhiana: Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen from Temple

Thieves have stolen silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from an ancient Durga temple late on Monday night.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jewellery worth lakhs stolen from temple in Ludhiana | Image: representative

Ludhiana: Thieves have stolen silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from an ancient Durga temple late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Assistance Commissioner Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said after examining the footage of the CCTV cameras around the temple, it became clear that there were two thieves and they had come on a motorbike.

Around 1.30 am, they parked their motorcycle in front of the temple premises located in the Sunet locality of BRS Nagar and entered inside. They remained inside for about one-and-a-half hour, police said.

According to police, the thieves stole the silver necklace of the Lord Shiva and a silver pot from inside the temple. The police have started looking for the accused after checking the footage of the various CCTV cameras installed in the area. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:05 IST, January 7th 2025

Recommended

Central Govt Gives Nod to Memorial for Pranab Mukherjee | LIVE
India News
play-icon
02:00
Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Virat Kohli, Slams Ex-India Captain
Videos
National Tempura Day: Celebration Of Juicy And Crunchy Japanese Delight
Lifestyle News
Move Patna HC: SC Refuses To Hear Plea Over Irregularities In BPSC Exam
India News
Rashid Khan Starts 2025 With Record Breaking Feat, Surpasses Dale Steyn
SportFit
PV Sindhu, Viktor Axelsen To Feature In India Open 2025
SportFit
'It's Her Right...': Nouran Aly Empathises With Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife
Entertainment News
Rajini Skips Question On Women's Safety Amid Anna University Assault Row
Entertainment News
First Commercial Flight Lands in Syrian Capital Since Assad's Ouster
World News
Did CEC Rajiv Kumar Respond to Elon Musk's Claims on Validity of EVMs?
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: