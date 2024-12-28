Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell In Guna, Rescue Operation Underway

Guna: A 10-year-old boy, on Saturday, fell into a 140-foot borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, prompting the concerned authorities to immediately initiate a rescue operation. According to the Guna police, the boy, identified as Sumit Meena, fell into a 140-foot borewell, while flying a kite on Saturday evening. The incident reportedly occurred at Pipliya village, located about 50 km from the Guna district headquarters.

According to the reports, the boy fell into the open borewell shaft and became trapped at a depth of around 40 feet. Guna Collector Satendra Singh confirmed the depth of the borewell and stated that a parallel 25-foot deep pit had been dug to help rescue the child.

It is being said that the borewell, which had not struck water, was left without a casing, which led to the incident. The local police, along with firefighters, the SDERF team, medical teams and other concerned district authorities began working immediately, and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived from Bhopal later to assist in the operation.

The police official stated that oxygen was being pumped into the borewell to ensure the boy's safety.

The boy’s family began to panic when they noticed he had been missing for some time. After searching, they discovered he had fallen into the borewell. Efforts are ongoing to safely rescue Sumit from the deep shaft.