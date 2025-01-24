Search icon
  • MP To Ban Sale Of Liquor At 17 Religious Sites, CM Makes Announcement

Published 09:04 IST, January 24th 2025

MP To Ban Sale Of Liquor At 17 Religious Sites, CM Makes Announcement

In a major announcement, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a liquor sale ban at 17 religious sites across the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP Announces Liquor Sale Ban At 17 Religious Sites Across State | Image: Representative image/ Shutterstock

Narsinghpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that his government would ban the sale of liquor at 17 places of religious worship in the state.

The chief minister made the announcement at a function in Narsinghpur district on Thursday.

"Everyone is aware of the ill effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled, as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places," Yadav said.

"Liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Last year, the chief minister had said that the state government would develop places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 09:04 IST, January 24th 2025

