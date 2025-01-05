Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed by Tiger in Shahdol; Villagers Were Warned

Published 21:22 IST, January 5th 2025

Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed by Tiger in Shahdol; Villagers Were Warned

A 48-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed by Tiger in Shahdol; Villagers Were Warned | Image: PTI/representative

Shahdol: A 48-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Birhulia forest near Antra village, some 16 kilometres from the district headquarters, he added.

"Jamuna Baiga (48) went to Birhulia forest on Saturday morning to collect firewood and didn't return home till evening. After his kin alerted police and forest departments, a search was mounted. On Sunday, his body parts were found scattered near Pachgaon-Birhulia road," Forest Range Officer RN Vishwakarma said.

"Tiger pugmarks have been found in the area. We had received information about tiger movement in the area two days ago and villagers were told not to venture into the forest," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:22 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

Veer Pahariya Is 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara
Entertainment News
Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh
India News
PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
Delhi LG Approves Job Relaxations for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims
India News
WTC 2025-27: India's Fixtures For Next World Test Championship Cycle
SportFit
Is Legend Sunil Gavaskar the Latest Victim of Racism in Australia?
SportFit
Gavaskar Drops His First Reaction After Cricket Australia Snubs Him
SportFit
CAQM Rolls Back GRAP 3 Restrictions In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves
India News
This Is Why Fans Think Vera Wang, 74, Is Aging Reverse; See Pics
Lifestyle News
Gautam Gambhir Tells Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play Domestic Cricket
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: