  • Madhya Pradesh to Relaunch State-Run Bus Services After 20 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Published 23:39 IST, January 4th 2025

Madhya Pradesh to Relaunch State-Run Bus Services After 20 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said state government-run bus services that were discontinued two decades ago would restart.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh to Relaunch State-Run Bus Services After 20 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Image: PTI

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said state government-run bus services that were discontinued two decades ago would restart.

He made the announcement at a public programme in Lateri town in Vidisha district.

"Rich people use their own vehicle to travel but the poor need bus services. Remember, 20 years ago, state transport corporation buses used to run. There is need for these services again. We are going to start government-run bus services again," the CM said though he did not give a timeline.

After state-run bus services in MP were discontinued two decades ago, routes were taken over by private operators. In big cities, bus services are operated by civic bodies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

Updated 23:39 IST, January 4th 2025

