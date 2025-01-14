'A Rolling Stone Gathers No Moss': Madison Media's Vikram Sakhuja After Receiving AAAI's Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH, was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Speaking to Republic exclusively, Sakhuja said, “My journey has been very fulfilling. It's a 100% marketing career journey, which is what I 'have loved.” “I actually believe a rolling stone gathers no moss,” he added further.

Recalling his tough times, Sakhuja said, “Just when you think that you can't go down further, there is always a way in which you can actually extract more. The ability to get blood out of a stone is one of the challenges that media agencies tell you, and especially the tough clients give you, and over time, you start getting the confidence that you can do it.”

The glittering ceremony, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai on Jan 10, brought together the advertising and media industry to celebrate Sakhuja's unparalleled contributions to the field.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Sakhuja expressed his deep humility and gratitude. "I am truly humbled to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award by AAAI. Looking at the list of legends who received this honour before me, I feel privileged to be among them. I thank the entire industry for this lovely recognition."

Reflecting on the 31 recipients before him, Sakhuja remarked, "When I look at the list of 31 recipients before me, it's genuinely humbling because they were all legends. I am a mere mortal. That said, it is absolutely brilliant to receive this validation from my peers."

An IIT and IIM-C alumnus, Sakhuja's journey in the advertising and media industry spans over 38 years. In his long career, Sakhuja held leadership roles in top media companies and contributed significantly to the industry. His career highlights include pioneering media strategies, launching India's first afternoon soap opera, and transforming GroupM into India's largest and most awarded marketing investment powerhouse.

The award recognises Sakhuja's outstanding contributions to shaping India's media and advertising space. His acceptance speech was filled with anecdotes, lessons, and memories that reflected his humility and wit. He also acknowledged the support of his family, particularly his wife, Simi, who sacrificed her journalistic career to support his professional aspirations.