Published 07:36 IST, January 16th 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: 21-Member Team from 10 Countries to Take Holy Dip Today | LIVE

The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A 21-member delegation from 10 countries invited by the Centre will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday. The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Live Blog

08:14 IST, January 16th 2025

Actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed during robbery at home, hospitalised

Actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed during robbery at home, hospitalised. Police said the robber fled from the scene, trying to trace him.

08:11 IST, January 16th 2025

Mercury dips in several parts of Northern India

Dense fog was observed at many places in Punjab and Haryana, with visibility reduced to zero in Amritsar. 

07:31 IST, January 16th 2025

Maha Kumbh: AI-powered lost and found centre established for devotees

In view of the massive influx of pilgrims attending Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the administration has established an AI-based computerized lost and found centre.

07:29 IST, January 16th 2025

Delhi Police issues advisory ahead Of R-Day parade rehearsals

Delhi Police has made special traffic arrangements to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of Republic Day parade rehearsals on Kartavya Path, an advisory said on Wednesday.

The special arrangements have been made for January 17, 18, 20, and 21, it said.

07:28 IST, January 16th 2025

Maha Kumbh: 21-member team from 10 countries to take holy dip on Jan 16

As the ongoing Maha Kumbh captures global attention, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries invited by the Centre will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

Updated 08:19 IST, January 16th 2025

Maha Kumbh

