Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maha Kumbh 2025: 8.81 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip, Panchkosi Parikrama Begins with Ganga Puja | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:24 IST, January 21st 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: 8.81 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip, Panchkosi Parikrama Begins with Ganga Puja | LIVE

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on 13 January and enters its ninth day. A heavy crowd of devotees continues to gather on the ghats for a holy dip in the Ganga. On 20 January, a record 54.96 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam, adding to a total of 8.80 crore devotees who took a holy dip in the Ganga so far.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maha Kumbh 2025, 9th day | Image: X/PIB

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on 13 January and enters its ninth day. A heavy crowd of devotees continues to gather on the ghats for a holy dip in the Ganga. On 20 January, a record 54.96 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam, adding to a total of 8.80 crore devotees who took a holy dip in the Ganga so far. Stay tuned for more updates!

Security heightened in Bhaderwah of Doda district ahead of the 76th Republic Day
Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam
President Murmu extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya on Statehood day

Live Blog

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on 13 January and enters its ninth day. A heavy crowd of devotees continues to gather on the ghats for a holy dip in the Ganga. On 20 January, a record 54.96 lakh people took a dip in the Sangam, adding to a total of 8.80 crore devotees who took a holy dip in the Ganga so far.

  • Listen to this article
08:29 IST, January 21st 2025

Security heightened in Bhaderwah of Doda district ahead of the 76th Republic Day

Security beefed up in Jammu before 76th Republic Day celebrations, with M.A. Stadium closed to public as precautionary measure.

08:22 IST, January 21st 2025

Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam

 Prayagraj: Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Close to 8.5 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, so far.

08:21 IST, January 21st 2025

President Murmu extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya on Statehood day

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day.

08:20 IST, January 21st 2025

More than 8.81 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam

More than 15.97 lakh devotees today and more than 8.81 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Government.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:29 IST, January 21st 2025

Maha Kumbh
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: