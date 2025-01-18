Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 1.98 Million Pilgrims Visit On Sixth Day Till 10 AM

Prayagraj: Over 1.98 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Saturday till 10 am, as per the official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the data, over 10 lakhs Kalpvasis and 9.84 lakhs, pilgrims took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Mahakumbh Mela.

As of Friday, January 17, more than 73 million pilgrims have visited the Mahakumbh Mela so far, as per data.

Meanwhile, in a different display of devotion, Mahamandaleshwar Narayanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhada revered as 'Golden Baba' was seen wearing jewellery weighing over 6 kilograms.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Narayan Nand Giri Maharaj, a prominent Hindu spiritual leader, hailing from Kerala said that these jewellery are dedicated to various Hindu deities, including Natraj, Narishma, Murugan, Bhadrakali, and others.

When asked about the purpose of this jewellery, Swami Narayan said that it gives him "positive energy" and is needed during puja.

Describing his different jewels, he said that the pieces include rudraksha, coral, crystals, moonga, and other precious stones like ruby, sapphire, and emerald, which are used during puja (worship). His jewellery also includes the Shri Yantra symbol.

Golden Baba said, "My name is Shri Shri 1008 Anant Shri Vibhushit Swami Narayan Nand Giriji Maharaj. I am from Kerala, and I am the Chairman of Sanatana Dharma Foundation... It has rukdraksha, coral, crystals and moonga. All are dedicated to the gods Natraj, Narishma, Murugan, Bhadrakali... I need different stones like ruby, sapphire, and emerald during puja. It has Shri Yantra also..."

"There is something special in all this jewellery.... I am wearing jewellery weighing over 6.8 kg. I started wearing these 15 years ago... These rudrakshas were given by my father. It gives positive energy which is reflected to others also... If I was wearing trousers and a shirt, you would not have come to talk to me. God has given me this opportunity to spread positive energy..." he added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has been witnessing a huge influx of devotees with some notable names participating in the event.

Laurene Powell, wife of former Apple CEO late Steve Jobs has been spending the last few days at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The American who is deeply influenced by Hindu teaching now wants to join Sanatan Dharma and learn the tradition said her Guru and spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Friday.

With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.

Foreign devotees from various parts of the world gathered to sing bhajans, blending into the devotional ambience.

At the Sangam, crores of pilgrims from across the country, representing different castes, classes, and languages, are participating in the age-old tradition of Kalpavas. Rich or poor, traders or officials, men, women, or transgender individuals, everyone forgets their differences and unites in the spirit of devotion, taking a holy dip at the confluence.