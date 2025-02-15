Maha Kumbh 2025: New Traffic and Bathing Guidelines Issued for Devotees

Prayagraj: As the final date to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj approaches, the city has seen a surge in the number of pilgrims. To manage the crowd, new traffic and bathing guidelines have been issued.

The guidelines aim to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the devotees.

New Guidelines Issued

According to the instructions, devotees coming from the Parade Mela area toward the Sangam will be able to take a dip at the Sangam and other ghats located in the Parade area.

Additionally, a ‘No Vehicle’ zone has been implemented across the entire Maha Kumbh area. Only vehicles authorized by the Mela Police for devotees will be allowed entry into the Maha Kumbh Mela area, while other vehicle owners must park at designated parking spots.

Authorities have urged all devotees to follow the rules and cooperate for a seamless experience.

Special Trains Announced for Maha Kumbh

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has announced special Vande Bharat trains on February 15, 16, and 17 for devotees.

For the convenience of pilgrims traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela, Indian Railways will operate Vande Bharat Special Train between New Delhi and Varanasi (via Prayagraj).



“To provide special facilities for devotees traveling to Maha Kumbh on weekends for a holy dip, Indian Railways is running a special Vande Bharat train on February 15, 16, and 17. This train will depart from New Delhi at 5:30 AM and reach Varanasi at 2:20 PM via Prayagraj. It will then leave Varanasi at 3:15 PM and arrive in New Delhi at 11:50 PM,” said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

According to the Uttar Pradesh administration, Maha Kumbh has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants.