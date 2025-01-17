Maha Kumbh 2025: Over Seven Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE

Mahakumbh 2025 Live | Image: ANI

Maha kumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.

Live Blog

Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees continue to arrive at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj to participate in the world's biggest religious congregation. Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.



Listen to this article



07:39 IST, January 17th 2025 BJP launched "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan" The BJP, which has launched "Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan" -- a nationwide campaign to celebrate 75 years of the Indian Constitution -- is felicitating Dalits across the state as part of this initiative.

07:33 IST, January 17th 2025 Parade rehearsal of defence personnel for the 76th Republic Day is underway Delhi: Parade rehearsal of defence personnel for the 76th Republic Day is underway at Kartavya Path.

07:32 IST, January 17th 2025 Delhi: Few flights delayed at IGI Airport due to fog As cold waves grip the national capital, a few flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog.

06:53 IST, January 17th 2025 Fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips A thin layer of fog covers parts of Delhi as temperature dips in the national capital.

06:51 IST, January 17th 2025 BJP distributes copies of Constitution to Maha Kumbh sanitation staff The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders distributed copies of the Constitution among the sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday. They said the religious congregation at Prayagraj is a great celebration of unity, something that the Constitution guarantees.

06:51 IST, January 17th 2025 Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam Over 7 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in the first four days of the 45-day-long MahaKumbh2025.