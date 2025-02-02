Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj Set For Amrit Snan Tomorrow, Devotees Laud Arrangements by UP Govt

Prayagraj: The city of Prayagraj is all set to host the Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with Basant Panchami, as part of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

As of Saturday, over 330 million (33 crores) devotees have taken the holy dip at Maha Kumbh, marking it as the largest religious gathering in the world. On that same day, more than 200 international devotees participated in prayers and bhajan kirtans in Prayagraj, expressing their appreciation for the spiritual energy and exceptional organization of the event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the event, which has been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

One devotee remarked, "I took a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami, and the arrangements here are very good."

Another devotee said, "The state government has made excellent arrangements; I took a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami."

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh on January 29, in which at least 30 people were killed and 60 were injured. Till now twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

"A three-member judicial commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

On Saturday, A 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission (HoM), spouses of HoMs, and diplomats from 77 countries, participated in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met foreign diplomats on the sidelines of the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The UP Chief Minister said that till February 26, he expects that more than 45 crore people will take part in the Maha Kumbh.

He said, "I welcome you all to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, it is a moment of happiness that the biggest event of the century has been organised in Prayagraj. Your visit encourages us more. Prayagraj is an old city and the organisation of Kumbh is also a byproduct... Till now 35 crore pilgrims have taken part in the MahaKumbh Mela 2025. We believe that till February 26 more than 45 crore people will take part in this... This is an amazement for people. Here Ganga is considered divine. There is a huge scope for spiritual tourism also in the country... Today is an important day, as the Vice President came here and participated in this mass event...The head of missions was also present...I hope this visit will give everyone good memories."

Devotees will offer prayers at the Sangam, a confluence of three rivers- Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26. The Mahakumbh is held after every 144 years.