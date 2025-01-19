Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Takes Holy Dip at Sangam on 7th Day of Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday took a dip at Sangam in the ongoing Maha Kumbh that is being held in the Prayagraj.

After taking a dip, he offered prayers at the Sangam and took darshan of the reclining Lord Hanuman at his temple.

Taking to X, Sharma said, "I had the unique privilege of taking a holy dip of faith at the sacred Triveni Sangam in the grand confluence of faith, devotion and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025' in Prayagraj."

"Thereafter, after having the divine darshan of reclining Hanuman Ji Maharaj and worshipping him with full rites, prayers were offered for the happiness, prosperity, auspiciousness and healthy life of all the people of the state," the tweet added.



Meanwhile, earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation of devotees who had to come to attend Maha Kumbh from Italy.

Founder and trainer of Meditation and Yoga Center in Italy, Mahi Guruji along with his followers made a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today.

The women who returned from Prayagraj Mahakumbh recited Ramayana, Shiv Tandava and several bhajans in front of the Chief Minister.

Over 1.7 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday as of 8:00 AM, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the seventh day of the Maha Kumbh, among a congregation of over 1.7 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni, 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 7.02 lakh pilgrims took a holy dip by 8 AM.

Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela amid the layer of dense fog engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions don't seem to have an effect on the footfall of pilgrims.

As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni.

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key Shahi Snans are yet to come.