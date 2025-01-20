Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Govt Issues Fire Advisory, Emphasises Importance of Early Alerts

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released an advisory regarding fire safety to all the camps at the Maha Kumbh Mela, being held at Prayagraj.

The advisory asked people to immediately inform the Mela control and local police and fire stations on 112, 1920, 1090, or the numbers specified by ICCC in case of a fire or emergency incident.

In case of a fire, it is asked to create noise to alert and notify the nearby tents to be cautious.

"During an emergency, remain calm and work with a cool mind, using the nearest fire-fighting equipment from a safe distance, without putting yourself in danger, to attempt extinguishing the fire," the advisory further reads.

Devotees need to be aware of the nearest exit routes and use them in case of a fire.

"Properly identify your fire-fighting equipment so it can be used correctly to extinguish the fire.

Keep an adequate supply of water and sand near the tent to use in case of fire to extinguish it," it further reads.

Emphasising on quick evacuation of children, officials ask to cut down the ropes or strings of the tent to prevent the spread of the fire.

"Make every effort to extinguish the fire using available water, sand, or any fire-fighting equipment as soon as possible," it added.

In case of a gas cylinder fire, officials asked to attempt to keep it upright and exit the area while trying to extinguish the fire on the cylinder with a wet cloth or fire extinguisher and work to stop any gas leakage.

People were further asked to fight the fire as much as possible until emergency services arrived and helped people exit the area.

The advisory also asked to not store flammable materials such as petrol, kerosene, diesel, gas, or candles inside the tent.

as cylinders in the tent, and do not bury gas cylinders in the ground. Never use plastic or synthetic fabrics to build tents. Do not use open flames like stoves, havan kunds, etc., inside the tent," it reads.

"Never add oil to burning lamps, stoves, or gas burners, and do not store petrol or other highly flammable materials and avoid cooking food outdoors during strong winds," it added.

The notice also asked people to prioritise helping people rather than recording a video during a fire incident.

This comes after a fire broke out at a camp at the Maha Kumbh Mela, being held at Prayagraj, that was allegedly caused by a cylinder blast, the police said on Sunday. The fire was further brought under control.

Meanwhile, more than 2 million devotees today have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj so far.