Maha Kumbh Stampede: CM Yogi Reviews Security Arrangements, Issues Fresh Guidelines | LIVE

Following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.

He ordered the deployment of Ashish Goyal, who served as Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, a former Vice Chairman of ADA, to further strengthen the arrangements, according to an official statement.