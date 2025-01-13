Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE

An aarti was performed at the Sangam in Prayagraj to offer prayers for the peace of the souls who lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes that struck Tibet and Nepal on January 7.

President of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said that he prayed for the people who died and lost their houses in the earthquakes that struck.

"Today, I prayed on the bank of Sangam - for those people who suffered as many houses were destroyed and lives were lost in Tibet and Nepal due to a disastrous tragedy (earthquake).

As Sant Morari Bapu has said, we all should help those 126 affected families - and we will be sending some financial help to all of them through ITBP.

Those amounts and the money are just a symbol, a token - as India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. All of India is with them. The relation between India, China and Tibet continues to flourish and we continue to peacefully co-exist - today's aarti was dedicated to that cause as well..,"Swami Chidanand Saraswati told ANI.