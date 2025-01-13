Maha Kumbh | People Need Bread More Than Religion: Akhilesh Yadav's Statement Stokes Fresh Row

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has sparked a fresh controversy with his remarks on Maha Kumbh, asserting that the people of the country need bread more than religion. His statement has drawn sharp reactions, with BJP leaders accusing him of undermining the cultural and spiritual significance of the event. Addressing a press conference in the auditorium of the party's state headquarters on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, celebrated as the 'National Youth Day', he said, "Swami ji had said that the people of the country need bread more than religion.

Explaining religious things to the poor would be wrong in today's time, said the SP chief. Yadav added that Vivekananda first introduced India to the whole world by becoming a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa. At that time, no saint, no guru would have given the introduction of India that Vivekananda gave, he said.

The SP leader said, "Today's youth needs to understand the words of Vivekananda. Knowing about Swami Vivekananda, reading about him and applying what he said in our lives will be a true tribute to him."

‘Will Akhilesh Go To Maha Kumbh’?

On the question of going to Maha Kumbh, Yadav said, "I have always gone and if you say, I can also share the picture when I have bathed in the Ganga from time to time. The one who is telling others to bathe in the Ganga should also share at least."

Yadav said sarcastically, "Some people go to bathe in the Ganga to do virtue, some people go to donate and some people go to wash away their sins. We will go for virtue and donation."

‘BJP Will Lose Milkipur’

In response to a question, Yadav said that the BJP will lose the Milkipur Assembly by-election. Many newspapers, channels and the media are saying that the equation is in favour of the Samajwadi Party, he added.