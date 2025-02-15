Updated 11:05 IST, February 15th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Northern Railways to Run Special Vande Bharat Via Prayagraj from Today | LIVE
The Northern Railway has announced to operate a special Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Varanasi via Prayagraj for devotees. Stay tuned to Republic for latest news across the country.
- India News
- 4 min read
Share
India LIVE: The Northern Railway has announced the operation of special Vande Bharat trains on February 15, 16, and 17 to accommodate the influx of devotees. These trains will run between New Delhi and Varanasi, via Prayagraj, to facilitate travel to the Maha Kumbh Mela.
In other news, Mumbai Police has summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of an investigation into his controversial remarks during a YouTube show. Despite the summons, Allahbadia failed to appear on Friday. Mumbai and Assam police teams visited his residence, but the flat was found locked, according to an official.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formed a 31-member Select Committee to examine the Income Tax Bill. The committee, chaired by BJP’s Baijayant Panda, is tasked with submitting its report by the first day of the next session.
Stay tuned to Republic for more updates!
- Listen to this article
11:04 IST, February 15th 2025
Security Tightened Outside SP Office in Lucknow Amid Fears of Protests
Security was tightened outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) office and the residence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday morning amid concerns over possible protests by SP workers following the recent "detention" of party leader Manish Jagan Agarwal. Manish Jagan Agarwal is the president of the SP's Vyapar Sabha.
11:03 IST, February 15th 2025
Centre Orders Probe into Alleged Irregularities in Renovations of Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Residence
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a detailed investigation into the expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal renovations.
The CVC has asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation on allegations that "building norms were floated to construct a lavish mansion (Sheesh Mahal) covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres).
10:34 IST, February 15th 2025
Nursing College Ragging Case: Principal, Assistant Professor Suspended in Kerala
The principal and an assistant professor of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam have been suspended in connection with the case of brutal ragging incident in a students' hostel that triggered widespread public outcry in the state.
The principal Sulekha A T, and assistant professor/assistant warden-in-charge of the students hostel Ajeesh P Mani of the college were suspended pending enquiry for allegedly failing to check ragging and effectively intervene in the matter, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office Friday late night said.
The housekeeper-cum-security of the hostel was also ordered to be removed immediately, it said.
10:19 IST, February 15th 2025
Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Panel to Draft 'Love Jihad' Law
A special committee has been formed by Maharasthra government to look into cases of forced conversions.
10:07 IST, February 15th 2025
BJP to Hold Crucial Meeting Today After Delhi Polls Victory
The BJP will hold a crucial meeting today after their victory in the Delhi polls. BJP President JP Nadda is likely to chair the meeting.
10:03 IST, February 15th 2025
New Traffic and Bathing Guidelines Laid Down for Devotees Visiting Mahakumkbh
Keeping in view the increasing number of devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj, new traffic and bathing guidelines were issued, as per a release.
As per the instructions issued, devotees or people coming to take a dip from the Parade Mela area towards the Sangam would be able to take a bath at the Sangam and the other ghats built towards the parade area.
08:57 IST, February 15th 2025
Centre Sanctions Rs 529.50 Crore Loan for Wayanad Rehabilitation
The Centre has sanctioned a loan of around Rs 529.50 crore under its capital investment scheme for the rehabilitation of landslides hit areas of Wayanad with a condition that Kerala has to utilise the amount by March 31, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said and termed the stipulation as a "huge practical problem." The conditions attached to the loan under the Centre's 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25', require that the released amount be forwarded to the implementing agencies within 10 working days.
08:56 IST, February 15th 2025
J-K: Indian Army Recovers Weapons in Kupwara
In a joint search operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered weapons and ammunition at Bandi Mohalla in the Kupwara district. The army said that the search operation, which began on Friday, is continuing.
08:54 IST, February 15th 2025
Maharashtra's GBS Tally Rises to 207; Woman's Death in Kolhapur Suspected to be from Ailment
The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has reached 207 after two cases were detected, a health official said.
With the addition of the two new cases on Friday, the tally of confirmed cases stands at 180, of which 20 are on ventilator support, the official said.
Meanwhile, though the official death toll remained unchanged at eight as per the state health department, a suspected fatality from the ailment was reported from Kolhapur.
07:52 IST, February 15th 2025
BSF Nabs Five Bangladeshis, Suspected Tout at Teliamura Railway Station
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and an alleged Indian tout at Teliamura Railway Station in Tripura on Friday, acting on specific intelligence inputs, according to a press release. The individuals were detained for around 1600 hours while disembarking from Silchar-Agartala Express.
The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were returning from Bengaluru and had planned to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.
07:47 IST, February 15th 2025
Maharashtra Govt Orders Inquiry by Cultural Dept Officials into Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy
The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, specifically tasking the cultural department officials to investigate.
The cultural department, headed by Minister Ashish Shelar ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. This move comes after complaints were filed regarding vulgarity in Allahbadia's show, "India's Got Latent," and other similar shows that have been running without proper permission.
07:36 IST, February 15th 2025
Students Carrying CBSE Admit Cards Will Be Given Priority During Security Checks: Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro is set to make commuting easier for students appearing for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, which start today, February 15. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced several measures.
DMRC said on Friday that students carrying their CBSE Admit Cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations and they will also be prioritized while purchasing tickets at Ticket Office Machines (TOM) and Customer Care (CC) centres.
Absolutely right! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 07:37 IST, February 15th 2025