Maha Kumbh Stampede Incident Points At Conspiracy, Say Official Sources

Prayagraj: The stampede incident that occurred at the Maha Kumbh on January 29 has elements of conspiracy, official sources said.

Top official sources told the Republic that CCTV footage, which has been accessed by authorities, suggests that there was clearly a plan to let a lot of people converge and create a stampede-like situation.

As per the purported footage, it can be seen that many people gathered in the same area despite warnings from the authorities.

Sources further mentioned that there was a set of individuals working to push people towards the areas that authorities had clearly advised against visiting.

Elements of Conspiracy at Maha Kumbh? | WATCH

There were some individuals also trying to spread rumours about a bomb had gone off in the area, which led to anxiety among people, said sources, while adding that those individuals are being marked out.

‘Will Find Out Whole Truth’

Earlier on January 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the whole truth regarding the incident will come out after the judicial commission completes its investigation.

“I express my condolences to the kins of victims in the stampede. We will conduct a judicial inquiry into it and will find out the whole truth,” Uttar Pradesh CM said.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29.

Tight Security Arrangements Made For Basant Panchami

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

The center is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed to cover both the city and the Mela area.