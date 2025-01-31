Mahakumbh 2025: More Than 296.4 Million Devotees Take Dip in Sangam

Prayagraj: In a spectacular display of faith and devotion, over 296.4 million devotees converged at the sacred Sangam and took a holy dip in the Triveni waters on Friday morning in Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Among the 296.4 million devotees, over 1 million Kalpwasis, while more than 3.3 million pilgrims have taken a dip. As of January 30, a total of 296.4 million devotees have taken a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

The ongoing religious event has witnessed an overwhelming show of faith, with millions gathering at the Triveni Sangam to mark this event. Meanwhile, a throng of devotees gathered in the Sangam area today to witness the ongoing religious event.

One of the devotees, who came from Telangana, expressed his happiness in attending the festival and said, "We get just one chance to be born as a human being, and we are very lucky to be able to witness this Mahakumbh Mela."

Applauding the government's management, he further urged everyone to attend this. festival. "I would urge every proud Hindu to come and attend it. The management and the government of UP and the government of India have been successful in organising this.

All facilities have been provided, like drinking water, transportation, and washrooms. sanitation, and security for women, men, and children. The efforts of the government are appreciable, and they are doing their best..." he said.

A foreign devotee from Nepal shared his experience of the Mahakumbh and said, “The experience was very good as compared to the rumours we had heard... It felt peaceful...” Riya felt surreal on attending the event and said, “I have come from Lucknow. The naan was amazing. This is such a good opportunity for our generation. It feels surreal. The arrangements are not bad. They (administration) did all that they could, and we are not facing any problems, so that's about it...” Another devotee, Bablu, from Bihar, said, “I have come from Gopalganj, Bihar. The arrangements are very grand. There is no shortage of anything. The man was amazing...” Meanwhile, DM Prayagraj and Ravindra Kumar Mandar clarified on Friday that there will be no restrictions on vehicle entry in Prayagraj on January 31, February 1, and February 4.

He specified that the divergence scheme will only be implemented on February 2 and 3. He also refuted the viral claims, stating that vehicle entry would be restricted until February 4. "A news is viral on social media that the entry of vehicles in Prayagraj will be restricted till February 4.

This news is completely baseless. The divergent scheme was implemented. only for the peak day of Mauni Amavasya. Now, almost all the devotees are returning, and the scheme of divergence is being removed by the police. We have instructed the police to remove the barricades. On January 31, February 1, and 4, there will be no restrictions on any vehicle. Only on February 2 and 3, on the snan of Vasant Panchami, the scheme of divergence will be implemented.

There is a very different process for the entry of vehicles. into the Mela Kshetra; Mela officials and DIG will inform everyone about it. There is no restriction on the vehicles in the Commissionerate area," he said.

On Thursday, the Yogi government announced that VIP movement was restricted on major bathing days. All VIPs and VVIPs delegations planning to visit Prayagraj during Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri—as well as a day before and after these festivals—would not receive special privileges.

A three-member judicial commission was formed to investigate the tragic stampede during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in the deaths of 30 people, and officially commenced its work on Thursday.