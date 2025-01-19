Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.7 Million Pilgrims Takes Dip in Sangam on Seventh Day

Mahakumbh Nagar (Prayagraj): Over 1.7 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday as of 8 AM, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the seventh day of the Maha Kumbh , among a congregation of over 1.7 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni, 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 7.02 lakh pilgrims took a holy dip by 8 AM.

As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025. Earlier today, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela amid the layer of dense fog

engulfed the area. The inclement weather conditions don't seem to have an effect in the footfall of pilgrims.

The footfall of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key Shahi Snans are yet to come. Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Earlier on January 17, more than 2.5 million pilgrims visited the Maha Kumbh on the sixth day till 4 PM, as per the data released. Meanwhile, spiritual leader Morari Bapu arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and said that he is very excited for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

He said, "...I am very happy and I have arrived for 'katha' at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements for the Mahakumbh are very good. I am very excited as it is a very big festival for the 'Sanatan Dharma' and Spiritual world..."