Mahakumbh 2025:  Seven-Tier Security Arrangement for Safety of 40 Crore Devotees in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Nagar: To establish the safety of more than 40 crore people expected to visit Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, a seven-tier security circle has been established, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The local authorities have set up temporary police stations and checkpoints in both urban and rural areas, as well as near railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and other key routes.

The security will be further bolstered by the deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, National Disaster Response Force, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams.

The UP government said in a statement on Sunday that units will be kept in reserve for the city and rural areas.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints are being established for a reinforced security, which will take the number of stations up from 44 to 57.

Across urban and rural areas of Prayagraj, around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed.

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate's permanent and temporary infrastructure has been divided into eight zones, 18 sectors, 21 companies, two reserve companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), five companies of the PAC, four teams of the NDRF, 12 teams for AS Check and 4 BDD teams, the statement said.

Beginning from Paush Poornima on January 13, the grand event will take place over 45 days to conclude on Maha Shivratri on February 26.