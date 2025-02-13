Mahakumbh: Fire Breaks Out in Vacant Hut Near Harishchandra Marg in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh: A fire broke out in a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 of Mahakumbh, Prayagraj, according to an official on Wednesday. The fire was extinguished by the Fire department personnel.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined. The fire department confirmed that their quick response helped prevent major damage.

Mahakumbh, known for hosting millions of devotees, has strict fire safety protocols in place. Officials urged locals to stay vigilant and report any fire hazards immediately. Investigations were underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.