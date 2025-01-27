Saints Bless Baby Boy of Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, in Prayagraj | WATCH

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, where he took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Saints blessed the baby boy of Jay Shah, the newly elected ICC chairman and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The spiritual gathering took place on January 27, 2025, with Amit Shah and his family present to receive the blessings.

Amit Shah at Mahakumbh

A video has surfaced on social media captures moment where saints bestowing their blessings on the newborn, marking a significant moment for the Shah family. Amit Shah, after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, joined the saints in performing the ritual for his grandson. The ceremony symbolised the importance of spiritual blessings and family traditions in Indian culture.

Jay Shah, who has recently taken on the crucial role of ICC Chairman, was seen with his family, including his wife and children, during the ceremony. The presence of such high-profile figures at the Maha Kumbh added to the significance of the event, highlighting the blend of tradition and modernity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, provided the perfect backdrop for this special occasion. The blessings from the saints are believed to bring good fortune and health to the baby boy, ensuring a bright future ahead.