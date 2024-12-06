Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Public Holiday in Maharashtra Today, Check List of What's Open, What's Closed

Mumbai: A public holiday has been declared in the state of Maharashtra by the government for today, December 6 on the account of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Read to know whether or not schools, banks and offices among other places will remain closed today - check complete list of what's open, what's closed…

Maharashtra Public Holiday Today for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

As mentioned earlier, the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in the state today, as a mark of respect for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his death anniversary - it is Babasaheb's 68th death anniversary this year. As part of the local holiday, all except private offices will remain shut and schools will also remain closed.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Holiday in Maharashtra: List of What's Open, What's Closed

Take a look at the complete list of what's open and what's closed in Maharashtra today, on account of Mahaparinirvan Diwas…

Maharashtra Public Holiday: List of What's Open

Banks Open: Despite being a public holiday, the RBI has not made any announcement regarding the closure of banks in Maharashtra and therefore all banks will function as usual today.

Apart from the banks, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open today.

Maharashtra Public Holiday: List of What's Closed

Offices Closed: As per the government notification, all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and the surrounding suburban areas will remain closed today.

Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today as per the Cluster Resource Center (CRC) of the state Education Department.

A dry day has been declared in Mumbai and therefore all liquor shops will remain shut today - there will be no sale of alcohol.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Railway Announces Special Trains, Check Full List

Each year, thousands of people travel to Mumbai to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar who was cremated at Chaitanyabhoomi in Shivaji Park, Dadar. To cater to the crowd and Central Railway has announced a total of 12 special trains for the night of December 5-6. These trains will be stopping at all stations as per Central Railways.

Special Trains Running on Main Line

Parel-Thane Special Train (01:15 hrs - 01:55 hrs)

Parel-Kalyan Special Train (2:25 hrs - 3:40 hrs)

Parel-Kurla Special Train (3:05 hrs - 3:20 hrs)

Special Trains Running on Harbour Line

Vashi-Kurla Special Train (1:30 hrs - 2:10 hrs)

Panvel-Kurla Special Train (1:40 hrs - 2:45 hrs)

Vashi-Kurla Special (3:10 hrs - 3:40 hrs)

Down Special Trains on Harbour Line

Kurla-Vashi Special Train (2:30 hrs - 3:00 hrs)

Kurla-Panvel Special Train (3:00 hrs - 4:00 hrs)

Kurla-Vashi Special Train (4:00 hrs - 4:35 hrs)

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued - Check Routes to Avoid

Since thousands of people will come to Mumbai to pay their respect to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic. As per the Mumbai Police, ‘vehicular traffic will be affected on adjoining roads in the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar’ and the traffic restrictions announced, will remain in place from December 5 to December 7.

Check list of roads closed and restrictions for heavy vehicles imposed…