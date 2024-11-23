Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed 2024 Election Results Updates

The race in Parner is turning out to be a tight contest.

After hours of counting, NCP's Kashinath Mahadu Date Sir holds a slim lead over NCP (SP)'s Rani Nilesh Lanke, with a margin of 2,552 votes.

However, the outcome remains uncertain as the situation continues to evolve.

The Parner constituency, also in Ahmednagar district, recorded a voter turnout of 66.27% in 2024.