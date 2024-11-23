Published 03:29 IST, November 23rd 2024
Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed 2024 Election Results Updates
Vote counting for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded on Saturday, November 23 in five constituencies of Ahmednagar district.
Ahmednagar Assembly Election Results 2024: The vote counting for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections in the key constituencies of Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed, all located in Ahmednagar district, concluded on Saturday, November 23. The elections in these constituencies saw fierce competition, with major political parties battling for control amidst changing alliances and evolving political dynamics.
The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.
Maharashtra Constituency Assembly Election 2024
Rahuri Election Results
BJP's Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas leading ahead of NCP (SP)'s Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure by 21334 votes.
After the hours of counting, Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas of BJP is currently leading in Rahuri. Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure of NCP (SP) is currently in the second place.
There is a difference of 21334 votes between the two candidates.
Rahuri, an assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, saw intense competition in the 2024 elections.
Key candidates included Shivajirao Kardile ( BJP ), Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure (NCP-SP), and Dnyaneshwar Gade (Mauli-MNS), along with several independent candidates.
In the 2019 elections, Prajakt Tanpure of NCP secured the seat by defeating Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas of BJP with a margin of 23,326 votes.
Parner Election Results
The key contenders were Kashinath Mahadu Date Sir (NCP) and Rani Nilesh Lankhe (NCP-SP). In 2019, Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke of NCP won by defeating Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao of Shiv Sena with a margin of 59,838 votes.
Parner falls under the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, which saw Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke emerge victorious in the 2024 elections, defeating BJP's Dr. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil by 28,929 votes.
Ahmednagar City Constituency Election Results 2024: Here Are The Updates
NCP's Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap with 116131 defeats NCP (SP)'s Abhishek Balasaheb Kalamkar
After a long see-saw fight, results for Ahmednagar City are finally out. NCP leader Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap has won from the Ahmednagar City assembly seat with a margin of 38924 votes.
Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap defeated NCP (SP)'s Abhishek Balasaheb Kalamkar.
- Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap (NCP) leads in Ahemadnagar City, NCP-SP's Abhishek Balasaheb Kalamkar trails.
08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins
06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM following tight security.
Ahmednagar City Constituency: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
The Ahmednagar City constituency, also known as Constituency No. 225, is one of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra. It is located in the Ahmednagar district and is an unreserved seat. The constituency will go to the polls in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, which follow a period of political instability in the state.
Ahmednagar City Constituency Results Date
The votes will be counted on November 23, 2024, the same day as the vote counting for Jharkhand and other bypolls across the country.
The Ahmednagar district has a total of 3,727,799 registered voters, with 1,924,359 males, 1,803,234 females, and 206 third-gender voters.
In this constituency, there will be 297 polling stations. Maharashtra will set up more than 100,000 polling stations across the state for the elections.
In the 2019 Assembly Elections, Ahmednagar City had 286,408 registered voters, and 167,427 votes were cast, resulting in a 58.5% voter turnout.
The seat was won by Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who won with a margin of 11,139 votes.
In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) won the most seats, but soon after, the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, split from the NDA.
The Shiv Sena then formed a new alliance with the NCP and Congress called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and Uddhav Thackeray became Chief Minister.
In 2022, Eknath Shinde , a Shiv Sena leader, broke away from Uddhav’s party and joined the BJP, leading to the collapse of the MVA government. Shinde became the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP in a new alliance called Maha Yuti.
Later, in 2023, Ajit Pawar split from the NCP and joined the BJP-led alliance, creating two main political groups in Maharashtra:
MVA: Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP ( Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.
Maha Yuti: BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
The 2024 elections in Ahmednagar City will take place amidst this political uncertainty and shifting alliances.
Shrigonda Election Results
BJP's Pachpute Vikram Babanrao with 99005 defeats Independent candidate Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao
After a long fight, the results for Shrigonda are finally out. BJP leader Pachpute Vikram Babanrao has won from the Shrigonda assembly seat with a margin of 36827 votes.
Pachpute Vikram Babanrao defeated Independent candidate Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao.
In Shrigonda, another crucial constituency in Ahmednagar district, the 2024 elections saw a voter turnout of 72.28%.
Candidates like Pachpute Vikram Babanrao (BJP) and Anuradha Rajendra Nagawade (SHS-UBT) competed in a closely contested race.
In 2019, Babanrao Bhikaji of BJP defeated NCP's Ghanshyam Prataprao Shelar with a margin of 4,750 votes.
Karjat Jamkhed Election Results
SHS's Thorve Mahendra Sadashiv defeats Independent candidate Sudhakar Parshuram Ghare with 5694 votes
And the results of the Karjat assembly election are out. SHS candidate Thorve Mahendra Sadashiv has won from Karjat, defeating Independent candidate Sudhakar Parshuram Ghare.
Thorve Mahendra Sadashiv polled 94871 votes compared to Sudhakar Parshuram Ghare's 89177.
The Karjat Jamkhed constituency recorded a voter turnout of 75.15% in the 2024 elections.
Key candidates included Ram Shinde (BJP) and Rohit Pawar (NCP-SP). In 2019, Rohit Pawar of NCP won the seat by defeating BJP's Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde with a margin of 43,347 votes.
Karjat Jamkhed also falls under the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024:
The election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Nationalist Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.
Updated 21:00 IST, November 23rd 2024