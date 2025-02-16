Updated 11:50 IST, February 16th 2025
4 Dead, 19 Injured as Bus and Tempo Traveller Collide on Purvanchal Expressway
Maharashtra Accident: A mini traveller crashes into a parked bus on Purvanchal Expressway, killing four and injuring several.
Maharashtra Accident: 4 Dead, 19 injured in Tempo Traveller-Bus Crash in Purvanchal Expressway | Image: ANI
Mumbai: At least four people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured after a traveller bus carrying devotees from Maharashtra to Ayodhya met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki.
The bus was parked on the roadside when a tempo traveller crashed into it from behind. Emergency responders rushed the injured to the hospital, while police are present at the scene, managing the situation.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited
